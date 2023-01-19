10 Open Montreal Jobs At Some Of The 'Best Places To Work In Canada'
Get those résumés ready!
Employer review site Glassdoor has released its list of the best places to work in Canada in 2023, and some big names included in the ranking are actively recruiting in Montreal. The list is based on employee-submitted reviews, so here's your chance to score a decent Montreal job with a popular company where the staff is not miserable.
At the time of writing, you can apply to work for Google, Nike, Bell and even Thomson Reuters, though those big brands do not specify salaries in their job ads.
Here are 10 example open positions in Montreal with the best employers in Canada.
Program Manager — Data Center Construction
Company: Google (#1 in the ranking)
Who Should Apply: You can apply if you are bilingual and have a Bachelor's degree in electrical, mechanical or industrial engineering, and at least eight years of work experience in multidisciplinary project management. Your duties, according to the listing, will include managing multiple data centre projects from start to finish.
Support Engineer
Company: Ericsson-Worldwide (#4 in the ranking)
Who Should Apply: Your role would be to handle requests from customers and optimize client labs. The listing warns you must be ready to work on-call and travel overseas. To score this position, your knowledge of Virtual PCN nodes must be excellent.
Agent Experience Specialist
Company: eXp Realty (#7 in the ranking)
Who Should Apply: eXp Realty says the ideal candidate speaks both French and English, and has worked at least two years in "executive-level support," especially in the real estate sector. You would be in charge of onboarding new real estate agents during their first three months working with the company.
French-Speaking Advisor
Company: Desjardins (#8 in the ranking)
Who Should Apply: Your job would be to guide members and customers so they have an optimal experience during their transactions, Desjardins says. Candidates must hold a secondary school diploma and have at least three years of relevant work experience.
Technical Architect
Company: Salesforce (#9 in the ranking)
Who Should Apply: The job listing outline a wide array of responsibilities, including helping "customers and colleagues in rationalizing and deploying emerging technologies that drive increased business value." At least five years of work experience in enterprise architecture or consulting experience are required for your application to be considered.
Customer Service Representative
Company: Mackenzie Investments (#11 in the ranking)
Who Should Apply: For this role, according to the listing, you must be willing to communicate clients on a daily basis. You will inform them and answer their questions via phone calls or emails. Candidates have to prove their bilingualism and interest in the finance sector.
Cloud Platform Admin
Company: Levio (#16 in the ranking)
Who Should Apply: Levio suggests you could be an ideal candidate if you have a qualification in IT with more than three years of relevant experience. You must be able to use both platform technologies and Cloud technologies.
Operations Support
Company: Bell (#19 in the ranking)
Who Should Apply: Candidates must be proficient in French and have a university degree in business or marketing. At least two years of "leadership experience in managing marketing activities" are also a must for Bell.
Retail Department Manager
Company: Nike (#22 in the ranking)
Who Should Apply: Bilingual and "passionate" about the retail industry, you would act as a leader for your team at the Montreal Nike factory store. You must have a high school diploma and have worked at least three years in a similar job.
Analyst — Administration And Billing
Company: Thomson Reuters (#25 in the ranking)
Who Should Apply: This opportunity might be for you if you are willing to work from home and are able to help agents set up new customers on Accounting Software systems.
