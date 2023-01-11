Search on MTL Blog

The 25 Best Places To Work In Canada In 2023 Have Been Revealed

Two Quebec companies made the top 10.

Senior Editor
The Desjardins logo on a building in downtown Montreal. Right: The Hydro-Québec logo on its headquarters in downtown Montreal.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, Daniel Gauthier | Dreamstime

Employer review site Glassdoor has compiled its list of the best places to work in Canada in 2023. The ranking includes some familiar big names, such as Hydro-Québec, Nike, Bell, Accenture, Desjardins, Microsoft and, in the number one spot, Google.

The list consists of the companies that had the highest Glassdoor ratings based on employee-submitted reviews between October 19, 2021, and October 17, 2022. The companies must have had at least 25 reviews in nine different Glassdoor workplace rating categories and their workforces must have consisted of at least 1,000 people.

Glassdoor says it then used its own algorithm to weigh the "quantity, quality and consistency" of reviews and put together the ranking.

Google topped the list with a rating of 4.7/5. Of the top 10 companies, three, QuardReal (third), iA Groupe financier (fifth) and Desjardins (eighth) are headquartered in Canada, according to a Glassdoor spokesperson. Desjardins and iA Groupe financier are based in Quebec.

Here's Glassdoor's complete list:

  1. Google (4.7)
  2. Roche (4.7)
  3. QuadReal (4.7)
  4. Ericsson-Worldwide (4.6)
  5. iA Groupe financier (4.6)
  6. Microsoft (4.6)
  7. eXp Realty (4.6)
  8. Desjardins (4.6)
  9. Salesforce (4.6)
  10. Accenture (4.6)
  11. Mackenzie Investments
  12. SAP
  13. Schneider Electric
  14. Nokia
  15. Ciena
  16. Levio
  17. Apple
  18. Grant Thornton LLP Canada
  19. Bell
  20. Intuit
  21. Sun Life
  22. NIKE
  23. Hydro-Québec
  24. Autodesk
  25. Thomson Reuters
"The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences," said Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong said in a press release.
"It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023."
