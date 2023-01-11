The 25 Best Places To Work In Canada In 2023 Have Been Revealed
Two Quebec companies made the top 10.
Employer review site Glassdoor has compiled its list of the best places to work in Canada in 2023. The ranking includes some familiar big names, such as Hydro-Québec, Nike, Bell, Accenture, Desjardins, Microsoft and, in the number one spot, Google.
The list consists of the companies that had the highest Glassdoor ratings based on employee-submitted reviews between October 19, 2021, and October 17, 2022. The companies must have had at least 25 reviews in nine different Glassdoor workplace rating categories and their workforces must have consisted of at least 1,000 people.
Glassdoor says it then used its own algorithm to weigh the "quantity, quality and consistency" of reviews and put together the ranking.
Google topped the list with a rating of 4.7/5. Of the top 10 companies, three, QuardReal (third), iA Groupe financier (fifth) and Desjardins (eighth) are headquartered in Canada, according to a Glassdoor spokesperson. Desjardins and iA Groupe financier are based in Quebec.
Here's Glassdoor's complete list:
- Google (4.7)
- Roche (4.7)
- QuadReal (4.7)
- Ericsson-Worldwide (4.6)
- iA Groupe financier (4.6)
- Microsoft (4.6)
- eXp Realty (4.6)
- Desjardins (4.6)
- Salesforce (4.6)
- Accenture (4.6)
- Mackenzie Investments
- SAP
- Schneider Electric
- Nokia
- Ciena
- Levio
- Apple
- Grant Thornton LLP Canada
- Bell
- Intuit
- Sun Life
- NIKE
- Hydro-Québec
- Autodesk
- Thomson Reuters