A Pedestrian Struck By A Vehicle Near Montreal's Gay Village Has Died
The incident occurred Saturday night.
Staff Writer
23m
A woman was struck while crossing the street in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough on Saturday night. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries, according to SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois.
This is the second fatal crash in 24 hours, following an incident on Saturday in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian and hit a store in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Both the driver and the pedestrian were killed.
There were no other fatalities or significant injuries involved in the collision, including the driver. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Comtois stated.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
