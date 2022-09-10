2 People Died After A Car Crashed Into A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Store
The driver died upon impact and the pedestrian later died of their injuries.
On Saturday, September 10, around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle crashed into a convenience store located in Montreal's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood. According to Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson for the Montreal police, the crash took place near the corner of rue Des Ormeaux.
The driver was travelling eastbound along rue Sherbrooke Est when they struck a pedestrian who was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died of their injuries hours later.
Comtois stated that the driver died upon impact. Additionally, no one who was working inside the store at the time was injured. The SPVM also said that prior to the crash, the car hit and damaged a number of vehicles.
Montreal firefighters are inspecting the building for any structural damage before they attempt to remove the vehicle. The section of rue Sherbrooke Est, between rue Joffre and rue Honoré-Beaugrand, has been temporarily closed as police officers and firefighters investigate the scene of the crash.
