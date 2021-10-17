Rescue All Dogs Has 6 Pups Looking For Forever Homes In Montreal Right Now (PHOTOS)
If you've been looking to adopt, now's your chance!
If you've been waiting for the right moment to finally adopt a dog in Montreal, Rescue All Dogs has six beautiful canines looking for forever homes right now.
Started by Kim Desautels and Yossi Ohana back in 2018, "Rescue All Dogs (RAD) is a non-profit organization focused on rescuing dogs which have been abused, neglected, abandoned, or are scheduled to be euthanized in high kill shelters."
In an Instagram post that shared photos of several of the dogs, the non-profit organization wrote "These dogs are all looking for a second chance at the life they deserve, and will make the perfect addition to the right family."
Included in the six dogs up for adoption with Rescue All Dogs are three huskies from Morocco that are absolutely adorable, plus another three that are just as cute and loving.
Thinking now could be the time for you to gain a new furry family member? Go ahead and fill out the adoption application on Rescue All Dogs' website.
Rescue All Dogs is also currently in the process of rescuing more dogs from Lebanon, meaning more pups will also be ready for adoption in the near future.