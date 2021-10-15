A Strange Black Cloud Was Seen Hovering Over Montreal & It's Super Mysterious (VIDEO)
Aliens? A rare weather event? A portal to another dimension?
On a rainy Thursday afternoon, a strange black donut-shaped cloud was spotted hovering over the Victoria Bridge near downtown Montreal, leaving many of us wondering, "What the heck was that?"
A video, sent in by one of our readers, shows the black cloud eerily stationed above the city, looking very ominous.
The Journal de Montréal interviewed a meteorologist who said he hadn't seen anything like it before. He said the black cloud could've been related to a rare weather phenomenon caused by dust or pollution from the ground.
It also could've been connected to a movie shoot happening at the nearby MELS Studios.
Whatever caused the black cloud, it was certainly weird. We're just glad it was seemingly harmless and not a portal to another dimension!
