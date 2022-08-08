'Stranger Things' Actor Finn Wolfhard Was In Montreal This Weekend & Stopped By St-Viateur
We're dying to know his bagel order. 🥯
Canadian Stranger Thingsactor Finn Wolfhard was in Montreal this past weekend, stopping by iconic bagel shop St-Viateur and posing with staff.
"We had a visitor from Hawkins!!" the shop wrote on Instagram.
"The very kind Canadian 🇨🇦 actor and musician Finn Wolfhard [...] stopped by our bakery this past weekend. We can’t wait to see how [Stranger Things] ends!"
Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix show, is originally from Vancouver. His co-star Noah Schnapp is also a Canadian citizen and told the NHL in 2017 that he has family in Montreal.
Schnapp has visited the city numerous times and was once even photographed at the Orange Julep in Côte-des-Neiges.
