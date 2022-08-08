Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
stranger things

'Stranger Things' Actor Finn Wolfhard Was In Montreal This Weekend & Stopped By St-Viateur

We're dying to know his bagel order. 🥯

Senior Editor
Actor Finn Wolfhard poses with St-Viateur Bagel employees.

Actor Finn Wolfhard poses with St-Viateur Bagel employees.

@stviateurbagel | Instagram

Canadian Stranger Thingsactor Finn Wolfhard was in Montreal this past weekend, stopping by iconic bagel shop St-Viateur and posing with staff.

"We had a visitor from Hawkins!!" the shop wrote on Instagram.

"The very kind Canadian 🇨🇦 actor and musician Finn Wolfhard [...] stopped by our bakery this past weekend. We can’t wait to see how [Stranger Things] ends!"

Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix show, is originally from Vancouver. His co-star Noah Schnapp is also a Canadian citizen and told the NHL in 2017 that he has family in Montreal.

Schnapp has visited the city numerous times and was once even photographed at the Orange Julep in Côte-des-Neiges.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...