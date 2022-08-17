Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Naomi Campbell Is Coming To Montreal

Keep your eyes peeled! 👀

Naomi Campbell on a red carpet in 2018.

Denis Makarenko | Dreamstime

British model and philanthropist Naomi Campbell is coming to Montreal to attend C2, an annual business conference taking place this year between September 26 and 28. Campbell will be one of the event's eight confirmed speakers, organizers announced Wednesday.

Campbell, of course, is one of the world's most iconic supermodels, having partnered with brands from Louis Vuitton to Versace. She's the founder of Fashion For Relief, which C2 says has helped to "[raise] funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes" since 2005.

C2 2022 topics include "rethinking cities for people, business and entertainment," "the future of work" and "sustainability for profit."

Tickets to the event are an eye-popping $1,295, but the 2022 edition will also include public programming in the shadow of Montreal's Ring sculpture at the Place Ville-Marie Esplanade, where C2 promises "activities featuring local artists as well as inspiring creative content" and "new technologies."

A rendering of the space appears to show a large decorative hot air balloon.

Rendering of C2 Montr\u00e9al 2022 installations at Montreal's Place Ville-Marie Esplanade.Rendering of C2 Montréal 2022 installations at Montreal's Place Ville-Marie Esplanade.C2 Montréal

Campbell will be one of many celebrities to have come to Montreal in 2022 after pandemic restrictions kept stars away from the usually buzzing city for two years.

Courteney Cox just returned home after coming to the city to shoot scenes for Scream 6.

Canadian "Stranger Things" actor Finn Wolfhard also visited Montreal in early August and even made a stop at the famous St-Viateur bagel shop.

And after making an appearance at the Metro Metro festival, Drake spent some time in the Quebec metropolis, too, stopping by a local bar, crashing a bridal shower and driving around the city to shoot the music video for his song "Sticky."

