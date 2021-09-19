News
Summer May Be Over Soon, But The Warm Weather In Montreal Isn't Leaving Us Just Yet
It's expected to feel like 29 C one day this week.
10h
The official end of summer may be quickly approaching, but we've still got at least a week of warm weather in Montreal ahead of us.
According to The Weather Network, we can expect temperatures of above 20 C until Saturday, September 25 — so it may not be time to put away your shorts just yet.
If you're hoping to soak up as much sunshine as possible this week, Monday and Tuesday are looking like the best days to do so, with temperatures of 24 C and 25 C expected.
And thanks to the Montreal humidity we all know and love, Tuesday is even supposed to feel like 29 C.
The rest of the week is expected to see a bit of rain each day, but the sun will still pull through most days.