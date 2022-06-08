Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

The 2022 List Of Quebec's Worst Roads Is Out & Somehow Montreal Didn't Take First Place

Five local roads did make the list!

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Over a dozen interconnected potholes, some filled with water, on a stretch of Boulevard de la Gappe in Gatineau.

Courtesy of CAA Quebec

Quebec's worst road is rather aptly named — and somehow not in Montreal. Boulevard de la Gappe in Gatineau has been voted the worst road in the province for 2022, according to CAA-Quebec. Nearly 8,500 Quebecers participated in this year's annual Worst Roads poll, which suggests the questionable state of roads in Montreal is actually a province-wide problem.

In fact, local streets didn't even make the top 10 list. Route du Vieux-Moulin in Saint-Isidore and Boulevard du Curé-Labelle in Saint-Jérôme rounded out the top three, with Chemin Cook in Gatineau and Avenue Sainte-Brigitte in Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval (near Quebec City) filling in the fourth and fifth spots.

A wide pothole with former patchwork chipping away on Avenue Sainte-Brigitte.A wide pothole with former patchwork chipping away on Avenue Sainte-Brigitte.Courtesy of CAA Quebec

In Montreal, voters did identify the top five damaged local roadways:

1. Rue Notre-Dame Est
2. Avenue Christophe-Colomb
3. Rue Sherbrooke Est
4. Boulevard de l'Acadie
5. Avenue Papineau

CAA-Quebec reports that damaged roads often damage vehicles and that many drivers are left without information on how to file a claim.

"These questions come up year after year," said CAA-Quebec Vice President of Insurance Suzanne Michaud in a statement.

"We recommend that you do not file a claim for less than $1,000, whether or not the damage is caused by poor road conditions. With the deductible to be paid and the higher premiums that follow, it won’t be worth your while."

Based on the results of this year's poll, CAA-Quebec will contact the municipalities responsible for the 10 worst roads to notify them of their ranking and learn how they plan to improve these sections. The organization will also follow up later this year to find out which roads have been repaired.

