News
The CRA Says A Montrealer Used 12 Made-Up Kids To Get $144,800 From The Gov't
Now he has to pay it back in fines.
33m
27s
Cheaper by the dozen, indeed! A Montrealer has pleaded guilty to charges of forgery and "making deceptive statements" after a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigation found he used 12 made-up kids to claim $144,821 in child benefits between 2007 and 2018, according to a press release from the agency.
Guerly Estimé now has to pay it all back in fines.
Montreal resident sentenced for submitting false Canada child benefits claims for phony children.… https://t.co/gwUXUlUVfj— Canada Revenue Agency (@Canada Revenue Agency) 1635537903.0
"Falsifying records and claims, wilfully not reporting income, or inflating expenses can lead to criminal charges, prosecution, jail time, and a criminal record," the CRA warned.
It said that between April 2020 and March 2021, 36 convictions resulted in fines totalling $5,172,844 and a combined 26.2 years imprisonment.
From Your Site Articles