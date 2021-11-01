News

The CRA Says A Montrealer Used 12 Made-Up Kids To Get $144,800 From The Gov't

Now he has to pay it back in fines.

The CRA Says A Montrealer Used 12 Made-Up Kids To Get $144,800 From The Gov't
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Cheaper by the dozen, indeed! A Montrealer has pleaded guilty to charges of forgery and "making deceptive statements" after a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigation found he used 12 made-up kids to claim $144,821 in child benefits between 2007 and 2018, according to a press release from the agency.

Guerly Estimé now has to pay it all back in fines.

"Falsifying records and claims, wilfully not reporting income, or inflating expenses can lead to criminal charges, prosecution, jail time, and a criminal record," the CRA warned.

It said that between April 2020 and March 2021, 36 convictions resulted in fines totalling $5,172,844 and a combined 26.2 years imprisonment.

From Your Site Articles