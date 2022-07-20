The Canada Child Benefit Is Going Up & Could Now Give $7K/Year To Eligible Families
CCB payments can cover any childcare expense, including food, clothing and after-school activities.
Quebec families could see a financial boost from the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) with increasing payouts in 2022 to match rising inflation. The tax-free monthly amounts help eligible households with the cost of raising a child under 18 years old. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted a video message reminding parents that CCB payment increases were taking effect on Wednesday.
The amount paid out by the CCB is adjusted based on the number of children in a family's care, their age(s), the marital status of the parent(s) or guardian(s), and the adjusted family net income (AFNI) reported in the prior year's tax return.
Any family with an AFNI under $32,797 gets the maximum amount for each child. That comes to $6,997 per year ($583.08 per month) for each child under 6 years old and $5,903 per year ($491.91 per month) for each child 6 to 17 years old. Monthly payments graduallydecreasewhen a family's AFNI is over $32,797.
\u201cGood news for parents across the country: Today, your Canada Child Benefit is going up! That means you\u2019ll have more money \u2013 every month \u2013 to pay for the things your kids need. And we\u2019ll keep working \u2013 every day \u2013 to make your life more affordable.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1658323957
Trudeau reminds viewers that CCB deposits can cover "whatever your growing family needs," including food, clothing and after-school activities.
Payments are recalculated in July, so eligible families should see their latest CCB payment reflect a higher rate.
To apply for the benefit, parents and primary caregivers can contact the CRA via mail or register online through the My Account portal.
To be eligible, applicants must be living with and caring for a child who is younger than 18 years old and be a Canadian resident, a protected person, an eligible temporary resident or an individual who is registered (or entitled to be registered) under the Indian Act or have a partner who is a Canadian citizen.
Initial CCB payments can take up to 11 weeks to receive, depending on the date of application.