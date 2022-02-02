Trending Topics

The CRA Is Hiring In Quebec & The Jobs Pay Between $58,076 And $65,363

The only degree you need is a high school diploma.

Senior Editor
Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

Here's a rare opportunity to actually take money from the CRA. The Canada Revenue Agency is hiring customer service agents across Quebec ahead of tax season with salaries ranging from $58,076 to $65,363 depending on job level.

In a January 6 news release, the agency specifically highlights its remote work opportunities. The CRA has ended the requirement for some employees to live in the city where their job is based.

It also plans to attract employees with its array of benefits it says are among the "most sought-after," including flexible work schedules, pension and health care plans, career and development opportunities, and a supply of work computer equipment.

Applicants need only have a high school diploma ("or another CRA approved certification") and speak French. There are both unilingual and bilingual positions available, according to the release.

Successful applicants will have to undergo an only slightly invasive assessment process that a job posting page says includes a background check and an online test of cognitive and behavioural skills.

With this hiring push, the CRA hopes to build a pool of qualified candidates to fill both full-time and part-time customer service positions.

The agency is also in the process of filling student positions for the summer 2022, fall 2022 and winter 2023 terms. Student jobs include administrative, data entry and communications positions. Applicants need to be enrolled in full-time studies.

The deadline to apply to the customer service job pool is 11:59 p.m. (EST) on March 31, 2022.

The student jobs application deadline is 11:59 p.m. (EST) on February 20, 2022.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

