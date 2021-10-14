The New Home Alone Movie Shot In Montreal Just Dropped Its Trailer (VIDEO)
The full movie will be released on November 12!
While the original film will forever remain a holiday classic, the trailer for the Home Alone reboot, titled Home Sweet Home Alone, has finally been released and we couldn't be more excited — because it was shot in Montreal.
During the shooting of the new film, from February to April 2020, several scenes were shot in Longueuil, on the south shore of Montreal. The team went to the Christmas Market in St. Mark's Park, which is called the Winnetka Traditional Christmas Fair in the movie, as well as the 1957 Café Terrasse, renamed The Dark Roast Café.
Home Sweet Home Alone | Official Trailer | Disney+ 20th Century Studios | YouTube
A preview shared on YouTube on October 12 shows that the reboot has a plot similar to that of the original movie: a family goes on vacation for the holiday season and forgets one of the children, a little boy named Max this time.
Just like the original, the boy tries to protect his home from criminals with makeshift traps.
This new adaptation looks like it'll be filled with laughs and action, plus an all-new cast including actors and actresses Ellie Kamper, Rob Delaney, Timothy Simons, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Pete Holmes and Ally Maki.
The much-anticipated film will be released on November 12, 2021 on the Disney+ streaming platform and you can already add it to your list of Christmas movies to watch this year.