The Plateau Mont-Royal's Main Drag Is Getting The Urban Paradise Treatment This Summer
It will feature Quebec's first "water square," art installations, and cooling stations!
The Plateau Mont-Royal's thoroughfare between the Olympic Stadium and the mountain will soon become the longest "linear park" in the city. On June 8, over 2.5 kilometres of avenue Mont-Royal will be closed to cars. By June 20, it will be transformed into an urban paradise filled with art installations, cooling stations, and other creative social stops.
The route between boulevard Saint-Laurent and rue Fullum will be punctuated with greenery, a wave-shaped platform, mist machines, a food garden, and "a pool of air currents," among other fun elements that put the 'art' in artery.
An illuminated cloud installation hangs over a public square.En Temps et Lieu | Facebook
One major draw will be the province's first "water square" that will feature award-winning art installation Partiellement nuageux avec de fortes probabilités de « wow »! (Partly cloudy with a high probability of "wow"). The cubic cloud-like structure designed by En Temps et Lieu will float above Place des Fleurs-de-Macadam and change in real-time, depending on the weather. The iridescent colours of the installation will vary in reaction to heat, rain, and sunlight.
Steps away, between rue Garnier and rue Fabre, a huge garden will spill onto avenue Mont-Royal. Design students from UQAM and l'École nationale du meuble et de l’ébénisterie have developed 800 feet of planters to house squash, berries, edible flowers, and wild plants that attract bees and butterflies alike.
Around twenty urban gardening workshops will be given by Cultiver Montreal at the Jardin nourricier on Wednesdays and Saturdays from July 2 to September 3.
Meanwhile, the area's open-air cinema will return on July 7, 14, 21, and 28 at Parc des Compagnons. All you have to do is bring a chair or blanket and you'll get access to a free film and popcorn in return.
There will also be two outdoor exhibitions, one between rue Rivard and Resther and the other between Chambord and de Lanaudière.
Figures et fragments is a tribute to long-time urban Montreal photographer André Lavallée. The Shoot project will showcase nine photographers who have each created a work in response to a poem by David Goudreault.