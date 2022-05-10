Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal’s Food Truck Festival Is Coming Back With Almost 50 Trucks — Here’s What’s On The Menu

Keep on truckin' at Les Premiers Vendredis!

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​People stand in line behind an open food truck. Right: An orange can behind a cup filled with a carbonated beverage in a branded 'Les Premiers Vendredis' cup.

@lespremiersvendredis | Instagram

Montreal's food truck event of the summer rolls onto the grounds of the Olympic Stadium in just over three weeks with a selection of meals on wheels to delight your palate. Canada's largest gathering of food trucks, Les Premiers Vendredis, takes place on the first Friday of each month between June and October. You'll be able to pick from nearly 50 participating trucks during this year's 10th edition.

The line-up for the festival's grand opening on June 3 will be extra spicy, giving new meaning to the phrase hot wheels, with eight featured Mexican food trucks to get your mouth watering. Try the quesadillas from AriZ5, loaded nachos from Mad Mexican, authentic burritos from Arriba Burrito, homemade guac from Calaveras, all-vegetarian options from Mi Corazon Food Truck Végétalien, marinated salads from MASA cuisine de rue & traiteur, Tex-Mex tacos from Andros El Tacos, or fresh tamales fromLili Et Gordo.

You can also take your pick of burgers and BBQ from Le Chef Sanglier/Camion Resto C. Bergevin, Dburger Corporatif, Dilallo Burger, Déso Burger, Armandos BBQ, and Ti Joe BBQ. Or try a delicious festival snack like the onion blossom from Explosion Food Truck, pogos from La Queue du Diable, deluxe grilled cheese from Jerry Mobile, slices from Sombrero Pizza, or waffle dogs from Cantine Nanny Mobile.

If fresh seafood is more your thing, the Boîte à homard, La Delmobile, Paella Marisol, and Bleu Homard trucks have you covered.

Jamaican and Caribbean dishes will be served by Restaurant Boom Js, Filipino food from Zynzel's, afro-Quebecois fusion from Maquis Yasolo. Drink options are available from Pigeon Café, Jus de BIBI, Le shake shop, and Mateína Yerba Mate.

Sweet treats will be on offer from Le Chamalo, Churros Montreal, BeaverTails - Queues de Castor, Les Papi Churros, Mr.Puffs, Crèmerie Gelatos, Mignon Churros & Nougat Mtl, OLAOLA, La Cabane à chichis, and CRémy Pâtisserie.

DJs GabWan, PapishYUYU, John Truth, Dr SteinAinsi, Jay Sea, and Savanéy will pick the music while you munch.

Les Premiers Vendredis

When: Every first Friday from June to October, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Olympic Stadium, 4545 Pierre-de Coubertin

Website

