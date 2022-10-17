The Voros Twins Visited Montreal & Immediately Made Fun Of French Speakers For Content
They got payback, don't worry.
TikTok's favourite Canadian wrestler twins paid a visit to Montreal this week in what they claim was their first trip to the city (put a pin in that). The Voros twins were first made famous for mispronouncing the name of the artist behind the Mona Lisa — y'all must remember their "da vinki" TikTok.
It seems they've moved on to other mispronunciations in their new Montreal-based video, where the twins give a full anglo "Bonjoor bonjoor wee wee wee" spiel only to be smacked in the head with a box of croissants by a Montrealer as payback. One commenter described this vengeful character to be the "nicest guy from Montreal," to which the twins replied, "He was so nice" with a croissant emoji.
@vorostwins
wee wee Montreal! #fyp #montreal
The Voros Twins have 2.8 million TikTok followers and a savvy sense of what's funny online, with a goofy touch no doubt honed during their time in pro wrestling.
Speaking of pro wrestling, it seems this new video might not actually be the twins' first time in Montreal. They made a Facebook post last year advertising their "Quebec debut" — a wrestling match against TDT (the Tabarnak De Team) on November 21, 2021. Their Instagram confirms it, too, bringing the whole premise of the video into question.
At this point, it's worth wondering if they were even in Montreal for this skit. It's not like boxed croissants are a québécois luxury unavailable in Vancouver, where the Voros twins are from. But it's funny to imagine that they really did come to Montreal for whatever reason, and the skit they chose involved French people being mean to them.