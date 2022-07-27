There's A Lazy River Near Montreal Where You Can Go Tubing This Summer For $10
Tube included.
There's a lazy river about 1 hour and 40 minutes away from Montreal where you can embark on a wet adventure to cool off this summer.
Spend some time in nature — and away from the city's chaos — at Station O'kataventures in Mansonville, where you can enjoy a relaxed day floating down the Missisquoi River in a tube.
The descent lasts approximately one hour and it costs $10 per person. The price includes the inflatable tube and transportation to the starting point from the campground for groups of four people or more.
You can go down the river a second time without paying an extra fee, but this won't include the return trip — so you'll have to come up with a plan to get back to your car afterwards.
Departures are planned four times daily, depending on the weather forecast. The station recommends giving them a call in the morning to make sure the conditions are good for tubing.
Leave your dog at home, though — dogs, as well as smoking and glass bottles, are not permitted.
If you're looking for more of an adrenaline rush, Station O'kataventures also rents other equipment such as kayaks, canoes and paddle boards.
You can also stay dry and go camping, hike in the numerous trails surrounding the area, or stay overnight at the hostel.
Tubing down the Missisquoi River
Cost: $10
When: Every day at 10.30 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 1.30 p.m. & 3.30 p.m.
Address: 2733, ch. de la Vallée-Missisquoi, Mansonville, QC