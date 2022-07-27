Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
tubing near montreal

There's A Lazy River Near Montreal Where You Can Go Tubing This Summer For $10

Tube included.

Staff Writer
Tubing down the Missisquoi River

Tubing down the Missisquoi River

Station O'kataventures | Facebook

There's a lazy river about 1 hour and 40 minutes away from Montreal where you can embark on a wet adventure to cool off this summer.

Spend some time in nature — and away from the city's chaos — at Station O'kataventures in Mansonville, where you can enjoy a relaxed day floating down the Missisquoi River in a tube.

The descent lasts approximately one hour and it costs $10 per person. The price includes the inflatable tube and transportation to the starting point from the campground for groups of four people or more.

You can go down the river a second time without paying an extra fee, but this won't include the return trip — so you'll have to come up with a plan to get back to your car afterwards.

Departures are planned four times daily, depending on the weather forecast. The station recommends giving them a call in the morning to make sure the conditions are good for tubing.

Leave your dog at home, though — dogs, as well as smoking and glass bottles, are not permitted.

If you're looking for more of an adrenaline rush, Station O'kataventures also rents other equipment such as kayaks, canoes and paddle boards.

You can also stay dry and go camping, hike in the numerous trails surrounding the area, or stay overnight at the hostel.

Tubing down the Missisquoi River


Cost: $10

When: Every day at 10.30 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 1.30 p.m. & 3.30 p.m.

Address: 2733, ch. de la Vallée-Missisquoi, Mansonville, QC

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...