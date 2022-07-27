12 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend For A No Regrets July
There's still a few days left to check everything off your July bucket list!
Another weekend in Montreal is upon us, but this isn't just any weekend... it's the last weekend of July. Don't worry, we can't believe how fast time has passed either.
While you might think summer's going by way too quickly (and it sorta is...) there are still loads of things to get up to make sure you leave July behind with zero regrets. With so many anticipated events happening this weekend, like Osheaga, Just For Laughs and everyone's favourite firework spectacles, you just might have a tough time deciding what to get up to.
Luckily, we're here to help with these thrilling things to do this weekend in Montreal.
Party It Up At Osheaga
When: July 29 to July 31
Address: Parc Jean-Drapeau, 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The moment we've been waiting for has finally arrived.... music-lovers, festivals-goers and all-around good time-havers know that Osheaga is the party of the year. Not only is it one of the most highly anticipated festivals of the year, but following a two-year absence, it's safe to say this time around will be a wild one.
Crack A Smile At Just For Laughs
Price: Varies by show
When: Until July 31
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Just For Laughs is yet another festival with a stellar lineup of big names like Kevin Hart, Russell Peters and Amy Schumer. On for its last weekend, there is still time to see your favourite comedians or discover someone new. Whoever you see, you'll definitely ha-ha-have a great time.
Watch The Fireworks At L'International des Feux Loto-Québec
When: Every weekend until August 6
Address: La Ronde, 22 ch. Macdonald, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This stunning fireworks is on pretty much every weekend in the summer, but let's be honest — it never gets old. Bringing light and colour to the city, this event is truly one of a kind. The city even closes the Jacques Cartier Bridge on firework nights so that you can witness the magic up close.
Enjoy Some Montreal Creativity At Zoofest
When: Until July 31
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Zoofest includes some hella impressive talent that's seeping through the city. Embracing an "anything goes" mentality, since its founding in 2009, this event brings together 125 performances in Montreal ranging from burlesque to theatre to improv and everything in between.
See A Movie During The Fantasia Film Festival
When: Until August 3
Address: Concordia University, 1455, boul. de Maisonneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Fantasi Film Fest is North America's largest genre film festival. On for the last of its three-week run, Fantasia showcases genre films that receive less publicity than bigger name projects but are just as spectacular.
Watch The Montreal Highland Games
Price: $20 per person
When: July 31
Address: Douglas Hospital Grounds, 6875, boul. LaSalle, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Back after two years, the Montreal Highland Games are bringing a little Scottish flair to our already multicultural city. Perfect for the whole family, the event includes Celtic music and dancing, Highland performers and Scottish sports, like tossing the caber and putting the stone.
Discover The New Yayoi Kusama Exhibit
Price: Free, but a reservation is required
When: July 6, 2022, until January 15, 2023
Address: Fondation PHI pour l’art contemporain, 451 & 465 rue Saint-Jean
Why You Need To Go: Yayoi Kusama has finally made her way to Montreal with Yayoi Kusama: DANCING LIGHTS THAT FLEW UP TO THE UNIVERSE. The famed exhibit uses infinity mirrors, lights and visual effects to create a stunning, sensorial art installation that you just need to see to believe.
Treat Yourself To A Night Out At A Supper Club
Address: Throughout the city
Why You Need To Go: It's never a bad idea to get dressed up and treat yourself to a night out on the town. Just in time for summer, it seems like so many great supper clubs have opened in Montreal over the last several months, giving you so many options to choose from to celebrate memories in the making.
Taste Your Way Through Chinatown's Urban Oasis
Price: Free admission, food ranging from $4 to $12
When: July 28 to 31 and August 25 to 28. Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: Place des souhaits at the intersection of boulevards Saint-Laurent and René-Lévesque E.
Why You Need To Go: Chinatown is one of the biggest cultural hubs in the entire city and is offering up an incredible night market and urban oasis. Offering delectably affordable eats and a spectacular place to sit and enjoy the vibes all around you, there's a reason this is one of the most popular spots of the summer.
Stop By This Bahay Collective Pop-Up
When: July 29 to 31
Address: 1825, rue Tupper, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Bahay Collective is a group dedicated to uplifting and bringing together the immense talent of Asian artists in Montreal. This weekend, the group will be hosting a pop-up event where you can discover a handful of artists that just might become a favourite of yours.
Enjoy Bottomless Mimosas On The Canal
When: July 24 to September 25, every Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: La Cantine, 2, rue de la Commune O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: La Cantine is one of the hottest new terrasses for a 5 à 7 this summer, but who says the good times can only come later in the day? You can now get brunch on the water every Sunday with bottomless mimosas because any time is a good time to raise a glass to summer in the city.
Cool Down With Some Ice Cream
Address: Throughout the city
Why You Need To Go: Ice cream is the sweetest way to end the week (and a weekend must) so stop by one of the many Montreal spots for everyone's favourite summer dessert. After all, it's going to be a scorcher this weekend...
