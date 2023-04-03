Sponsored Content

These Condos In The Heart Of Montreal Give You A Special Perk

Rediscover the city!


Right: Courtesy of Alamy, Courtesy of Imperia Condominiums

Calling all culture and design lovers in Montreal! Imperia Condominiums offers a 22-story architectural building and it's the perfect place to call home — it's located in the Quartier des spectacles and is close to all the culture, art and design the city has to offer. With 80% of the units already sold, only a few studios and one-bedroom condos are available. If you need another reason to check them out, with RBC's exclusive promotion, you can get 2% off current interest rates and enjoy affordable luxury.

The Imperia condos offer a unique living experience - you can enjoy the adjacent theatre, rooftop terrace, spa, fitness room and much more. All units are equipped with integrated household appliances, smart locks and thermostats, so they've got you covered. Studios are already all furnished and have a hideaway bed included. Plus, you're only a few steps away from the Place des Arts, contemporary art museums, Maison Symphonique, and the National Film Board. Don't miss out on your chance to live in the heart of the action!

Studios & One-bedroom Condos



Courtesy of Imperia Condominiums

Exclusive RBC offer: 2% off on the interest rates

Delivery: October 2023

Address: 1430 Rue de Bleury Montreal, QC

Description: Located in the heart of Quartier des Spectacles, Imperia condominiums concept offers a range of common areas out of the ordinary. Everything is there to enjoy a pleasant and easy life.

