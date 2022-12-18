These Four Quebec Escape Rooms Were Just Ranked Among The Best In The World
Three of them broke the top 50!
Each year, the Top Escape Rooms Project Enthusiasts' Choice Awards (TERPECA) rank the top 100 best escape rooms in the world, according to escape room superfans. This year, four Quebec rooms made the list, with two in Laval and one in Quebec City making it to the top 50.
The best 100 rooms were chosen out of almost 1,000 nominees this year, including rooms from Greece, Germany, the U.S. and more. Quebec's winning rooms are in Quebec City and Laval, with the closest rooms only a short drive from Montreal!
#17 — Armoire à vendre (Wardrobe for sale)
Company: Escaparium
Address: 5545 Boulevard des Rossignols, Laval, QC
Price: $79.99 per person, four player minimum
Setting: You and your group have been gifted an antique maple wardrobe previously owned by a famous writer named Mr. Jack. It's time to pick it up from where it's being stored, and uncover its mysteries together.
#25 — Abstraction
Company: Eliviascape
Address: 969 Rte de l’Église, Québec, QC
Price: $34.75 per person
Setting: Your team finds yourself in a hospital waiting room... But the hospital seems abandoned and the environment is giving you the chills. It's up to you to find out what's going on.
#31 — L'Île Perdue de la reine voudou (The Lost Island of the Voodoo Queen)
Company: Escaparium
Address: 5545 Boulevard des Rossignols, Laval, QC
Price: $44.99 per person
Setting: An admiral gives your group orders to search for a lost island, which may or may not even exist. Once you locate the Voodoo Queen, if she's real, you may find the secret to "eternal loneliness" — something the Admiral desperately wants to find.
#88 — Rain Corp.
Company: Escaparium
Address: 5545 Boulevard des Rossignols, Laval, QC
Price: $44.99 per person
Setting: Rain Corp, an advanced robotics conglomerate with its fingers "in all modern industries," has just been struck with NATO provisions intending to stop their development of military weapons. But Rain Corp's research seems to have its own thoughts about the arrangement...