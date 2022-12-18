Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
escape rooms

These Four Quebec Escape Rooms Were Just Ranked Among The Best In The World

Three of them broke the top 50!

Staff Writer
A broken car on the set of the Rain Corp escape room. Right: A moody setpiece from Escaparium's Island of the Voodoo Queen room.

A broken car on the set of the Rain Corp escape room. Right: A moody setpiece from Escaparium's Island of the Voodoo Queen room.

@escaparium | Instagram, @escaparium | Instagram

Each year, the Top Escape Rooms Project Enthusiasts' Choice Awards (TERPECA) rank the top 100 best escape rooms in the world, according to escape room superfans. This year, four Quebec rooms made the list, with two in Laval and one in Quebec City making it to the top 50.

The best 100 rooms were chosen out of almost 1,000 nominees this year, including rooms from Greece, Germany, the U.S. and more. Quebec's winning rooms are in Quebec City and Laval, with the closest rooms only a short drive from Montreal!


#17 — Armoire à vendre (Wardrobe for sale)

Company: Escaparium

Address: 5545 Boulevard des Rossignols, Laval, QC

Price: $79.99 per person, four player minimum

Setting: You and your group have been gifted an antique maple wardrobe previously owned by a famous writer named Mr. Jack. It's time to pick it up from where it's being stored, and uncover its mysteries together.

Website

#25 — Abstraction

Company: Eliviascape

Address: 969 Rte de l’Église, Québec, QC

Price: $34.75 per person

Setting: Your team finds yourself in a hospital waiting room... But the hospital seems abandoned and the environment is giving you the chills. It's up to you to find out what's going on.

Website

#31 — L'Île Perdue de la reine voudou (The Lost Island of the Voodoo Queen)

Company: Escaparium

Address: 5545 Boulevard des Rossignols, Laval, QC

Price: $44.99 per person

Setting: An admiral gives your group orders to search for a lost island, which may or may not even exist. Once you locate the Voodoo Queen, if she's real, you may find the secret to "eternal loneliness" — something the Admiral desperately wants to find.

Website

#88 — Rain Corp.

Company: Escaparium

Address: 5545 Boulevard des Rossignols, Laval, QC

Price: $44.99 per person

Setting: Rain Corp, an advanced robotics conglomerate with its fingers "in all modern industries," has just been struck with NATO provisions intending to stop their development of military weapons. But Rain Corp's research seems to have its own thoughts about the arrangement...

Website

From Your Site Articles
    Willa Holt
    Staff Writer
    Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...