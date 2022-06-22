Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

These Scottish Games 2 Hrs From Montreal Will Have A Kilt 5K, Tug Of War & Whisky Tastings

There's also a bagpipe showdown and log toss.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
People wearing competition numbers pinned to different-coloured kilts in mid-run. Right: Competitors in a Tug-of-War game lean back wearing kilts.​

It's time to dust off your best tartan kilt for one of the largest Celtic events in North America. After two pandemic-paused editions, the Glengarry Highland Games are back from July 29 to 30 with over a dozen competitions that celebrate Scottish heritage. Just 90 minutes from Montreal, you can take part in the action and run a kilts-only 5k, or sample scotch while you watch tug-of-war teams duke it out.

The jam-packed weekend will also feature broadsword battles, Highland dancing, and heavyweight competitions. A fan favourite is the caber toss that will have you rooting for burly Scotsmen as they lob logs. Competitors get three chances to pick up a caber, run, and throw it so it lands directly in front of them. Logs can range up to 150 pounds in weight. They're judged for the angle of their throw, rather than distance.

Stones thrown like shot puts, hammers hurled Olympic style, and weighted burlap sacks flung with a pitchfork (based on old farming traditions) are also on the line-up.

No Scottish event would be complete without a bagpipe serenade, and the Highland Games amass the largest group of bagpipe bands in the world with five piping competition grades. Scottish fiddlers will also perform throughout the weekend.

You can pick from two whisky tasting sessions on July 30 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.. Six sample drams will introduce participants to top-notch scotch. Seats are $55+ with registration required.

"We all have missed this amazing celebration of our Scottish heritage and it is time to get together. Glengarry is ready to celebrate!" said Games President Eric Metcalfe in a statement.

The first Glengarry Highland Games were created in 1948 by a small group of local businessmen who wanted to ensure that the Scottish traditions would not be lost by the younger generation

General entry costs between $24.78 and $53.10, depending on how many days you want to attend. You can reserve your ticket online.

Glengarry Highland Games 2022

When: July 29 to 30

Where: 34 Fair Street Maxville, ON

Cost: $24.78 to $53.10 general entry; specific events are more

Website

