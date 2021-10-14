This $17K/Month Montreal Apartment Will Make You Wish You Were A Trust Fund Baby (PHOTOS)
Guess we should have started saving at two months old...
As we've all come to know by now, real estate prices in Montreal have skyrocketed during the pandemic, making it harder than ever to find a cheap apartment in the city.
And if you're wondering just how expensive rental prices can get, we found a Montreal apartment for rent that costs $17,000 a month.
In total, the condo-style apartment would cost $204,000 a year, which is the same as the price of a house elsewhere in Quebec.
The apartment, located in Griffintown, is 3,200 square feet and has nine rooms in total.
The 687-square-foot living room has a magnificent view of downtown.
It's composed of a dining room and another living room because, at this price, you might as well have two.
The kitchen opens into the living room and has a central island that can easily accommodate five guests.
There are three bedrooms, all of which have a breathtaking view of the Montreal skyline. The largest room is 260 square feet.
Plus, three bathrooms with marble floors and walls.
The rental also includes access to many common areas, such as a heated pool and a garage.
This apartment is just steps away from the Lachine Canal and has tons of amenities within walking distance. If ever you've got the funds to snag this beautiful space, you can reach out to Centris realtor Stéphane Azoulay to book a visit.
Luxurious Griffintown Apartment For Rent
Address: 242, rue Young, app. 1801, Montreal, QC
Price: $17,000 per month