This Lingerie Store In Montreal Offers A Chic Couple's Shopping Experience With Champagne
Montrealers looking for an intimate couple's experience involving, well, intimates, need look no further than the Workingirls Boutique in St-Henri. The lingerie store offers dozens of designer brands, like Bordelle and Opaak, along with service so personalized you can pick your own luxury dressing room, sip champagne and have the whole place to yourselves.
"When you are in the store, the rest of the world does not exist, time slows down," Workingirls owner Josée Calderisi told MTL Blog.
"The experience was designed for couples to have a safe space, where they can feel somewhat at home, take the time to explore, connect as a couple and make memories."
Champagne, glasses and an open notebook on a table.Courtesy of Workingirls.
The shopping experience begins with champagne on arrival to the store — "a seemingly mundane but important step for them to understand that, for the next two hours, the store is theirs," Calderisi explained.
A lingerie expert gives the participating couple a tour of the boutique and shows a curated selection before encouraging participants to explore and find pieces on their own.
"This is where giggles can first be heard as they slowly dare each other to select an item out of their comfort zone," said Calderisi.
The "Alice" dressing room with a night gown hanging on a mirror and stilettos on the floor.Courtesy of Workingirls.
Couples then pick a dressing room, between the romantic French-inspired "Alice" room and the Art Deco gold- and pink-adorned "Nicole." Each one features antique furniture, huge chandeliers and a three-way mirror.
Partners become an integral part of the lingerie selection process, weighing in on what makes their significant other look and feel her best.
"The true magical aspect is to witness her insecurities and the complex relationship a woman has with her body, being soothed and sometimes disappearing when faced with her partner's enthusiasm and encouragement. She can now see herself through the eyes of the one who loves her."
The "Nicole" dressing room with pink walls and gold accents.Courtesy of Workingirls.
A lingerie expert is on-site to help guests find the right fit and styles. They can be "involved as much or as little as requested."
"When [a guest] is in our dressing room, she is the queen of the moment, we dress her, undress her, we discuss how she feels. It is an intimate moment we are blessed to share. Our job is done when she bursts out of the dressing room in a lingerie set, saying how hot and sexy she feels," said Calderisi.
And it's difficult not to emerge from a shopping trip to Workingirls Boutique feeling like a million bucks. Each stocked item, from fantasy sets to everyday wear is curated based on a high quality that the team has personally tested.
"Our best-selling brand is definitely Bordelle… every piece is a show stopper. The quality is the best and most consistent I have seen in designer lingerie (and I have seen a lot). We also have a new designer, Opaak, that is doing very well for everyday wear. Their philosophy is that sexy has to be comfortable. They elevate anyone's everyday wardrobe."
The two-hour-long couple's shopping experience ends when a few special pieces have been selected.
"They get to return home with [the ones] they chose and will enjoy together," said Calderisi.
Reservations for the couple's shopping experience cost $150 and can be made online with a 72-hour cancellation policy.
Couple's Shopping Experience at Workingirls
Where: 1001, rue Lenoir, Suite A-110
Cost: $150