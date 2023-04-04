date ideas montreal

7 Date Ideas In Montreal With A Retro Twist To Add Some Classic Charm To Your Love Life

What's old is new. ✨

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
Two people pose in a heart-shaped ball pit at Le Saint Motel. Right: A couple sits on the back of a convertible Cadillac.

Two people pose in a heart-shaped ball pit at Le Saint Motel. Right: A couple sits on the back of a convertible Cadillac.

@lesaintmotel | Instagram, @throwback_tours | Instagram

Montreal has always been a city of love, and as the weather starts to warm up, it's the perfect time to start thinking about ways to tap into that retro romance.

Whether you and your boo are into vintage vibes or just looking to shake things up, sometimes you can be inspired to move forward by looking back. No more dinner date routine, get ready to hop in a classic car, sip on timeless cocktails or swing dance the night away.

Here are some date ideas to take a trip down Montreal's memory lane while creating new memories with your significant other:

Get Picture Pefect

Where: 4000, rue St-Ambroise, Suite 278

Cost: $30 for one guest for one hour; $50 for a two-hour visit; and private rentals start at $500

Why You Need To Try It: This retro-themed selfie studio in St-Henri offers a playful environment for your date. The many interactive props and heart-shaped ball pit are sure to prompt conversation. Plus, the studio's colourful backdrops offer unique and creative photo opps that can serve as a lasting memory of your visit.

Details

Take In Some Note-Worthy History

Where: Edifice RCA, 1001, rue Lenoir, A-108

Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for students

Why You Need To Try It: This St-Henri museum dedicated to the history of sound recording has a fascinating collection of vintage record players, radios and other audio equipment. The Musée des ondes Emile Berliner is located in Montreal's old RCA factory which adds to the ambiance and will take you back to the days when people gathered around the radio to listen to their favorite shows.

Details

Have A Swingin' Time

Where: Salle Wellington, 625 rue Fortune

Cost: $10 for DJ nights, $15 for live band nights

Why You Need To Try It: Dust off your dancing shoes and take your sweetheart for a spin at this monthly event. Not only is it a fun workout, but all the endorphins released from dancing create a natural high so you'll feel happier and more connected. Don't worry if you're new to swing, if you arrive early for a beginner's class, you can stay to practice your moves throughout the night. To truly immerse yourself in the experience, you can also dress up in your old-timey best.

Details

Let The Conversation (& Drinks) Flow At A Speakeasy

Where: Atwater Cocktail Club, 512, ave Atwater

Cost: Mocktails start at $7, cocktails at $14

Why You Need To Try It: This speakeasy-style bar is hidden behind an unmarked door at the end of what looks like an abandoned alley. But inside, you'll find dim lighting, plush seating and Prohibition-inspired cocktails — the perfect recipe for an intimate outing. If you get peckish, you can pair your drinks with upscale fare from Foiegwas.

Details

Let The Good Times Roll

Where: 3350, rue Ontario Ouest

Cost: $6.50/game or $30/hour

Why You Need To Try It: This alley will take you back in time to an era when bowling was at its peak. The decor is vintage-inspired, down to the look of the lanes and colour scheme of the seating. Darling Bowling also serves food and drinks, so you can start with a few games, then replenish your energy with a couple of cheeseburgers ($8).

Details

Find Your Groove

Where: 6442, boul St Laurent

Why You Need To Try It: You and your S.O. can flip through the music of past eras, rediscovering classic albums and looking for hidden gems. Unexpected discoveries are sure to spark conversation, plus the physical format is growing in popularity, so it's as good a time as any to start stocking up.

Details

Cruise Down Memory Lane

Where: 350, rue Saint-Paul Est

Cost: Starts at $250

Why You Need To Try It: These private tours let you and your date take in the city from the backseat of a vintage Cadillac convertible. You can test the old-school car's suspension on the cobblestone streets of Old Montreal or sample stylish Plateau murals in style. While you cozy up in the Caddy, you might just fall a little more in love with the city too.

Details

Sofia Misenheimer
MTL Blog, Associate Editor
Sofia Misenheimer is an award-winning writer, editor and former radio journalist with a passion for finding hidden gems in the city.
