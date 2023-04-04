7 Date Ideas In Montreal With A Retro Twist To Add Some Classic Charm To Your Love Life
What's old is new. ✨
Montreal has always been a city of love, and as the weather starts to warm up, it's the perfect time to start thinking about ways to tap into that retro romance.
Whether you and your boo are into vintage vibes or just looking to shake things up, sometimes you can be inspired to move forward by looking back. No more dinner date routine, get ready to hop in a classic car, sip on timeless cocktails or swing dance the night away.
Here are some date ideas to take a trip down Montreal's memory lane while creating new memories with your significant other:
Get Picture Pefect
Where: 4000, rue St-Ambroise, Suite 278
Cost: $30 for one guest for one hour; $50 for a two-hour visit; and private rentals start at $500
Why You Need To Try It: This retro-themed selfie studio in St-Henri offers a playful environment for your date. The many interactive props and heart-shaped ball pit are sure to prompt conversation. Plus, the studio's colourful backdrops offer unique and creative photo opps that can serve as a lasting memory of your visit.
Take In Some Note-Worthy History
Where: Edifice RCA, 1001, rue Lenoir, A-108
Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for students
Why You Need To Try It: This St-Henri museum dedicated to the history of sound recording has a fascinating collection of vintage record players, radios and other audio equipment. The Musée des ondes Emile Berliner is located in Montreal's old RCA factory which adds to the ambiance and will take you back to the days when people gathered around the radio to listen to their favorite shows.
Have A Swingin' Time
Where: Salle Wellington, 625 rue Fortune
Cost: $10 for DJ nights, $15 for live band nights
Why You Need To Try It: Dust off your dancing shoes and take your sweetheart for a spin at this monthly event. Not only is it a fun workout, but all the endorphins released from dancing create a natural high so you'll feel happier and more connected. Don't worry if you're new to swing, if you arrive early for a beginner's class, you can stay to practice your moves throughout the night. To truly immerse yourself in the experience, you can also dress up in your old-timey best.
Let The Conversation (& Drinks) Flow At A Speakeasy
Where: Atwater Cocktail Club, 512, ave Atwater
Cost: Mocktails start at $7, cocktails at $14
Why You Need To Try It: This speakeasy-style bar is hidden behind an unmarked door at the end of what looks like an abandoned alley. But inside, you'll find dim lighting, plush seating and Prohibition-inspired cocktails — the perfect recipe for an intimate outing. If you get peckish, you can pair your drinks with upscale fare from Foiegwas.
Let The Good Times Roll
Where: 3350, rue Ontario Ouest
Cost: $6.50/game or $30/hour
Why You Need To Try It: This alley will take you back in time to an era when bowling was at its peak. The decor is vintage-inspired, down to the look of the lanes and colour scheme of the seating. Darling Bowling also serves food and drinks, so you can start with a few games, then replenish your energy with a couple of cheeseburgers ($8).
Find Your Groove
Where: 6442, boul St Laurent
Why You Need To Try It: You and your S.O. can flip through the music of past eras, rediscovering classic albums and looking for hidden gems. Unexpected discoveries are sure to spark conversation, plus the physical format is growing in popularity, so it's as good a time as any to start stocking up.
Cruise Down Memory Lane
Where: 350, rue Saint-Paul Est
Cost: Starts at $250
Why You Need To Try It: These private tours let you and your date take in the city from the backseat of a vintage Cadillac convertible. You can test the old-school car's suspension on the cobblestone streets of Old Montreal or sample stylish Plateau murals in style. While you cozy up in the Caddy, you might just fall a little more in love with the city too.