This Montreal Cafe Is Hosting A Jarritos Canada Pop-Up With Free Sodas & Sandwiches
The Halloween weekend giveaway includes cash prizes. 🤑
Halloween parties in Montreal are in full swing this weekend, which means you're going to need to keep up your energy. Café Bodega is collaborating with Jarritos Canada to help you do just that.
On October 30, you can swing by the Griffintown snack bar to pick up a free sandwich and soda between 1 pm. to 3 p.m. They're even sweetening the deal with a prize wheel that could win you cash, merch, or drinks — no tricks, just treats.
Café Bodega is a 90s-inspired coffee shop that channels New York sass, serving $1 drip coffee and a simple but tasty menu of eggplant, turkey or chicken-based sandwiches. You can nom the deli delights at the small lunch counter or stock up on their throwback chip and candy selection, just like you're in a classic NYC corner store.
Snack favourites include Bodega's Dunkaroo donuts (flavoured like those frosted cookies packs from your youth) and shelves of ring pops, Nerds and Warheads.
It's no wonder that sweet soda maker Jarritos decided to throw their latest giveaway there. The fruit-flavoured Mexican soft drinks are a common bodega refreshment.
Just like their last collaboration downtown, you'll be able to sip the latest tropical Jarritos flavours, including lime, mandarin and guava. After all, if there's one thing you're allowed to enjoy without guilt this weekend, it's sweets.
Jarritos x Café Bodega
When: October 30
Where: Café Bodega, 248, rue de la Montagne