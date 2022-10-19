11 Montreal Halloween Parties To Get Your Monster Mash On
Even monsters deserve to let loose.🧛🏻
The countdown has begun — soon, hundreds of zombies, witches, vampires and ghouls will invade the streets of Montreal hoping to find the bloodiest, most reckless parties for a spellbinding Halloween weekend.
It's bound to be a wild time everywhere throughout the 514. But without a little planning ahead, you might find yourself queuing outside the club with too many fellow monsters to pass the bouncers.
Here's a list of dope haunted parties so you can start planning a dope itinerary for the last weekend of October — spooktacular times guaranteed!
Gede: Afro-Caribbean Halloween
Cost:
- $32.84 for general admission
- $43.45 for "last call" tickets
When: October 28 from 9.30 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Rialto Theatre, 5723, avenue du Parc
Why You Should Go: If you're looking to bring some tropical heat to your Halloween celebration, DJs are flying from the Caribbean for a spooky party featuring Afrobeats and dancehall hits inside the massive Théâtre Rialto.
Karnavale At New City Gas
Cost:
- $25 for general admission
- $45 for VIP
- Table reservations available
When: October 28, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: New City Gas, 950, rue Ottawa
Why You Should Go: Renowned DJs ACRAZE and Tony Romera will be taking over the iconic electronic music venue. The party monster with the best costume will win $5,000.
Cabaret Nocturne By La Voûte
Cost: $20 tickets at the door, unless you reserve a VIP spot (which comes with bottle service) by email ahead of time.
When: October 31, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: La Voûte, 360, rue Saint-Jacques
Why You Should Go: If you're searching for a party on the actual Halloween night, this one could be for you. Expect some trippy entertainment at this popular night cabaret venue. Organizers invite you to lose yourself in psychedelic-themed vaults inside the former Royal Bank.
Halloween At Club Unity
Cost:
- $8 for general admission on October 27
- $35 on October 28 or 29
When: October 27, 28 and 29, from 10 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Club Unity, 1171, rue Sainte-Catherine E.
Why You Should Go: Unity nightclub in the Village is organizing three spooky-themed nights in a row. Some attendees will get presents. Expect several contests, DJs and drag shows among giant creepy installations.
Alohaween At Snowbird Tiki Bar
Cost: Free to attend
When: October 29, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Snowbird Tiki Bar, 6388, rue Saint-Hubert
Why You Should Go: This funky little bar near Little Italy will offer a prize for the best costume. You can sip on tasty cocktails while enjoying horror screenings and a spine-chilling soundtrack to get you in the right mood.
The Coven Drag Show At The Diving Bell
Cost: $22.23
When: October 28, from 10 p.m. to midnight
Where: The Diving Bell, 3956, boulevard Saint-Laurent (third floor)
Why You Should Go: You can attend this bloody, ghoulish show featuring eight drag queens on a mission to "set you free from the bindings of the patriarchy." Close-minded people and sensitive souls should abstain!
The Halloween Bash At Jet Night Club
Cost:
- Early bird tickets are $8.97
- General admission is $27.54
When: October 20, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Jet Night Club, 2020, rue Crescent
Why You Should Go: DJ Masta & DJ KD will be in charge at this big spooky party inside a nightclub. Random prizes will be given all night long to the best costumes in the crowd.
The Halloween Weekend At Muzique: Game Of Thrones Edition
Cost:
- $10 for people on the guest list
- $20 at the door
When: October 28, 28, 30 and 31
Where: 3781, boulevard Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: Fans of perhaps one of the most successful TV series of all time can party like the Targaryens at these themed events at nightclub Muzique. If you're interested, don't forget to add your name to the guest list online to save $10.
The Halloween Rave At Kin Experience
Cost:
- $32.50 for general admission
- $42.50 for the last batch of tickets
When: October 28, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Where: Kin Experience, 397A, rue Saint-Catherine O.
Why You Should Go: If you're planning to hit the dance floor till the early morning, this gloomy rave party in an industrial building is what you've been looking for. The bars will serve soft drinks after 3 a.m.
Aphrodisia At Cabret Berlin
Cost:
- $30 general admission
- $35 last-minute tickets
When: October 29, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Cabaret Berlin, 1982, rue Sainte-Catherine E.
Why You Should Go: This one is for queer Montrealers looking for a kinky night of horror. You can count on live DJs and dancers to bring the party to life at Montreal's only gothic nightclub.
The Halloween Party At The Montreal Casino
Cost: Free to enter
When: October 28 and 29, starting at 7 p.m.
Where: Montreal Casino, 1, avenue du Casino
Why You Should go: Even if gambling isn't your cup of tea, the Halloween festivities on Île Notre-Dame are not to be overlooked! You can use the casino make-up stand and themed props on-site if you don't have a costume. Plus, there will be themed cocktails, live body painting, gourmet food and DJ sets by Barbada and Sandy Duperval.
(BONUS) If You're Lucky: Cirque De Boudoir's Gates Of Hell
Cost:
- The event is sold out but you can join the wait list.
- General admission is $64.67 at the time of writing
When: October 29, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Theatre Paradoxe, 5959, boulevard Monk
Why You Should Go: This Halloween is gonna be a kinky one at the Cirque de Boudoir, mixing burlesque, live circus performances, DJ sets, gogo dancers and gloomy visuals. This very popular fetish event with a strict dress code is already sold out. You can try your luck and join the wait list.