This Downtown Montreal Pizzeria Is Giving Away Free Slices On Thursday For Back-To-School
No knead for dough! 🍕
You can indulge in some free New York-style pizza on Thursday at Downtown Montreal's Hang Time Pizza. The 90s-themed pizzeria is offering complimentary slices for back-to-school. Slushies and bottles of Jarritos Mexican soda will also be given away.
Not only will the restaurant's deco take you back a few decades, but each pie at Hang Time Pizza is named after popular TV shows from the 90s.
The 'Buffy' has bite with Buffalo chicken, mozzarella, red onion and swirls of Franks Red Hot, spicy mayo and ranch, while the 'Golden Girls' features pepperoni, bacon, pineapple and a house cheese blend. If you're craving a classic pepperoni pizza, of course, you'll want the 'Seinfeld.' Plain cheese? That's the 'Friends' option.
But it's not just NY-style pizza that's served at Hangtime. You can also get Detroit-style squares, like the 'Family Matters' pie with pepperoni, mushroom, and green pepper. The 'Full House' is crammed with a cheese blend, smoked meat, sauerkraut, pickles, Russian dressing and mustard.
Just around the corner from the Concordia University Library, and a 12-minute walk from McGill's campus, it won't take long to find out that Hang Time is all that and a bag of chips.
Hangtime Pizza: Back-To-School
When: September 8, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 1390, rue De Maisonneuve Ouest