Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal restaurants

This New Montreal Italian Restaurant Lets You Build Your Own Bowl Of Pasta

It's a choose-your-own pasta adventure!

Contributing Writer
Bowl of pasta from Aqua Farina in Montreal, Quebec, Right: Interior of Montreal Italian restaurant, Aqua Farina.

Bowl of pasta from Aqua Farina in Montreal, Quebec, Right: Interior of Montreal Italian restaurant, Aqua Farina.

Gabi Sandler | MTLBlog, @aqua_farina | Instagram

From the creators of Sea Salt, Bird Bar, Slide & Soda, and Kali Bistro comes Aqua E Farina, a new Italian restaurant with not one, but two locations in Montreal and a particularly crowd-pleasing concept.

Aqua E Farina, which stands for water and flour in Italian, makes you the artist of your own meal masterpiece... or should we say "pasta-piece." Its menu is a palette of pasta, sauce, protein and topping options, giving you the creative freedom to build a personalized bowl of noodle goodness.

Gluten-free options are available, too — as are pre-set combinations in case you trust the chef more than yourself.

To drink, Aqua E Farina offers a selection of cocktails, wine and beer for you to pair with your meal.

For dessert, you can indulge in a handful of Italian classics, like tiramisu or cannolis.

Gabi Sandler | MTL Blog

Pasta fiends inspired by their meal creations can turn to Aqua E Farina's specialty grocery store to bring the carb-fueled fun home.

The store sells the pasta and sauces on the restaurant menu in addition to imported Italian products.

Aqua E Farina is now open in Old Montreal and Monkland Village. This summer, both locations have terrasses.

Buon appetito!

Aqua E Farina

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 121, rue de la Commune O., Montreal, QC; 5674, ave. Monkland, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Build your own bowl of pasta and take the ingredients home.

Instagram

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...