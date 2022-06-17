This New Montreal Italian Restaurant Lets You Build Your Own Bowl Of Pasta
It's a choose-your-own pasta adventure!
From the creators of Sea Salt, Bird Bar, Slide & Soda, and Kali Bistro comes Aqua E Farina, a new Italian restaurant with not one, but two locations in Montreal and a particularly crowd-pleasing concept.
Aqua E Farina, which stands for water and flour in Italian, makes you the artist of your own meal masterpiece... or should we say "pasta-piece." Its menu is a palette of pasta, sauce, protein and topping options, giving you the creative freedom to build a personalized bowl of noodle goodness.
Gluten-free options are available, too — as are pre-set combinations in case you trust the chef more than yourself.
To drink, Aqua E Farina offers a selection of cocktails, wine and beer for you to pair with your meal.
For dessert, you can indulge in a handful of Italian classics, like tiramisu or cannolis.
Gabi Sandler | MTL Blog
Pasta fiends inspired by their meal creations can turn to Aqua E Farina's specialty grocery store to bring the carb-fueled fun home.
The store sells the pasta and sauces on the restaurant menu in addition to imported Italian products.
Aqua E Farina is now open in Old Montreal and Monkland Village. This summer, both locations have terrasses.
Buon appetito!
Aqua E Farina
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 121, rue de la Commune O., Montreal, QC; 5674, ave. Monkland, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Build your own bowl of pasta and take the ingredients home.