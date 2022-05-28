Saint-Henri Has A New Italian Plant-Based Restaurant & It’s A Pasta Lovers Paradise
"A plant-based love-letter to Italy, without compromise."
Italian restaurants are basically a way of life in Montreal, but Conceria in Saint-Henri is bringing a plant-based take to the ever-so-popular cuisine.
From the team that brought the city Burger Fiancé, a vegan burger joint in Old Montreal, this new spot is not just for vegans and plant-based lifestyles, but for anyone looking for some seriously delicious food.
The name comes from the Italian word for "tanneries" and was chosen as a homage to Saint-Henri's roots as "Village des Tanneries," where Montreal's leather goods, like saddles and stirrups, were produced.
The restaurant wants to reclaim the word that produces fresh, non-animal byproduct dishes in a place that was once the opposite.
The menu was curated by Executive Chef Felix Gagon, who also produced the menu for Burger Fiancé, and Sous Chef Shawn Lalonde, who comes from Ritz Carlton/Maison Boulud.
"[The] menu is a plant-based love-letter to Italy, without compromise," the team stated in a press release. "All pasta is fresh, and all sauces are slow-cooked, with tons of depth and richness."
Some must-tries include the house-baked focaccia with shallots gastrique, truffle mushroom arancini balls, crispy brussel sprouts, house ravioli in Pomodoro sauce, wild mushroom & cavatelli ragu and charred leek risotto.
On the dessert menu, you're going to want to order the Zabaglione and Bambalone for sure.
As for the drink list, you'll find a constantly changing menu of wines from around the world that you can get by the bottle and by the glass and some gorgeous cocktail creations, like the Luxardo sour and the Palumbus, a Conceria interpretation on an Amaretto sour and Paloma, with a seasonal rotation, too.
The decor is warm and cozy, with the class and elegance of an Italian wine bar. The dining room has 90 seats and a terrasse will be coming in a few weeks with 40 seats to enjoy the beautiful summer weather.
Courtesy of Conceria
If you're looking to add a little more plant-based foods to your life or are looking for someplace new to add to your Montreal repertoire of restaurants, this delish spot is definitely for you.
Conceria
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Plant-based, Italian
Address: 3580, rue Notre Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This plant-based Italian osteria and wine bar will satisfy all of your cravings for a taste of Italy without the compromise.