Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
best restaurants in montreal

This Italian Restaurant Just Opened In Griffintown & It Looks Pasta-Tively Delicious

Feelin' a little saucy? 🍝🇮🇹

Associate Editor
This Italian Restaurant Just Opened In Griffintown & It Looks Pasta-Tively Delicious
@pronto.pam | Instagram

Looking for a new spot to try out? Well, with Montreal restaurant's officially re-opened, now is the perfect time to head over to Pronto Prêt-À-Manger's newest Griffintown location.

The Italian restaurant reigned supreme in the West Island and have now opened a new franchise right in the heart of Griffintown. The grand-opening took place on February 18 and their delectable options will make your mouth water.

The Pronto website says that they "offer a Mediterranean based cuisine, with an Italian flair and many other dishes inspired by the cultural backgrounds of our kitchen staff," — so you're bound to find something you'll love.

Their menu offers à la carte options including veal meatballs, lasagne bolognes, arancini ragu, a 7 layer cheese lasagne, and gnocchi, to name a few.

Pronto also has an array of delish pizza's such as their carne, focaccia herb and rustica, and a classic Margherita pizza. They also have daily specials to check out if you're feeling up for a surprise.

It doesn't end there. Pronto makes sandwiches that look too good to pass up on. From their chicken cutlet sandwich, porchetta option, to their steak or sausage sandwich, there's a lil something for everyone.

As for their desserts? Their Nutella bombolini seem out of this world, as do their cannolis, and assorted Italian pies. Yes please!

With a new restaurant open, Pronto is currently hiring. They're looking for full-time and part-time workers for both the kitchen and customer service Monday through Sunday, as stated on their Instagram.

If you fall in love with Pronto's menu, as we're certain you will, you can also have them cater any residential, institutional, or corporate event.

Pronto Prêt-À-Manger

Address: 1169, rue Murray, Montreal, QC (Griffintown) & 823, rue Tecumseh, Montreal, QC (D.D.O)

Why You Need To Go: If you're into Italian food, then Pronto is the place to be! With their delicious menu full of pizza, pasta, and sandwich choices, they'll definitely satisfy your taste buds. Now, with a brand new location in Griffintown, Pronto is ready to serve up their menu in all corners of the city.

Menu

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

best restaurants in montreal

These Domes In Old Montreal Let You Nosh On Cheese Fondue Under The Stars

Dine at dome is the newest event to check out! 😍🍴

@aubergesaintgab | Instagram

Who doesn't love cheese fondue? With Montreal restaurants officially re-opened, there's no better time than now to check out L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel's newest event with Dine At Dome taking place in Old Montreal.

The event, which first kicked off on February 17, is located on the L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel terrace, which has been transformed into an ethereal area with outdoor dome bubbles that allow you to dine under the stars. Uh, yes please.

Keep ReadingShow less
best restaurants in montreal

This Montreal Restaurant Serves Lebanese Coffee So Authentic You’ll Feel Like You’re In Beirut

A little taste of Lebanon right in the Plateau.

@hanaeelias | Instagram, @cafechezteta | Instagram

In the mood for some traditional Lebanese coffee? Then Café Chez Téta is the spot to check out. With Montreal restaurants officially reopened, you can visit this Lebanese restaurant located in the Plateau for an experience so authentic you'll be transported to Beirut.

The restaurant offers Lebanese coffee in its traditional form, or with cardamom. Mmm...

Keep ReadingShow less
best restaurants in montreal

This Montreal Avocado Bar Just Opened & It’s Hoping To Guac Your World

This place is all you could avo want! 🥑

avo.mtl | Instagram

Did someone say fr-e-sh a-voca-do! With Quebec restaurants officially reopened, there's no better spot to fulfill all your avocado dreams than at Montreal's very first avocado bar, Avo Montreal.

Located in the Village, Avo Montreal opened their doors on February 16 and if you're someone who can't get enough avo in your life, then this spot seems as if they're ready to totally guac your world. See what we did there?

Keep ReadingShow less
best restaurants in montreal

11 Montreal Cafés & Bakeries For Lovers Of Everything Ultra Sweet & Sugary

These spots will satisfy any sugar craving 🧁🍬

@baragaufre | Instagram, @bomboloniboss | Instagram
When it comes to a meal, there's always room for dessert. Luckily Montreal cafés and bakeries are full of sugary treats that'll satisfy your sweet tooth after any meal — heck, skip dinner altogether and get right to the good stuff.
With a city like Montreal serving up some of life's sweetest moments, there's no shortage of decadent spots for when those cravings for a good dessert kick in.
Keep ReadingShow less