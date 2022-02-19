This Italian Restaurant Just Opened In Griffintown & It Looks Pasta-Tively Delicious
Feelin' a little saucy? 🍝🇮🇹
Looking for a new spot to try out? Well, with Montreal restaurant's officially re-opened, now is the perfect time to head over to Pronto Prêt-À-Manger's newest Griffintown location.
The Italian restaurant reigned supreme in the West Island and have now opened a new franchise right in the heart of Griffintown. The grand-opening took place on February 18 and their delectable options will make your mouth water.
The Pronto website says that they "offer a Mediterranean based cuisine, with an Italian flair and many other dishes inspired by the cultural backgrounds of our kitchen staff," — so you're bound to find something you'll love.
Their menu offers à la carte options including veal meatballs, lasagne bolognes, arancini ragu, a 7 layer cheese lasagne, and gnocchi, to name a few.
Pronto also has an array of delish pizza's such as their carne, focaccia herb and rustica, and a classic Margherita pizza. They also have daily specials to check out if you're feeling up for a surprise.
It doesn't end there. Pronto makes sandwiches that look too good to pass up on. From their chicken cutlet sandwich, porchetta option, to their steak or sausage sandwich, there's a lil something for everyone.
As for their desserts? Their Nutella bombolini seem out of this world, as do their cannolis, and assorted Italian pies. Yes please!
With a new restaurant open, Pronto is currently hiring. They're looking for full-time and part-time workers for both the kitchen and customer service Monday through Sunday, as stated on their Instagram.
If you fall in love with Pronto's menu, as we're certain you will, you can also have them cater any residential, institutional, or corporate event.
Pronto Prêt-À-Manger
Address: 1169, rue Murray, Montreal, QC (Griffintown) & 823, rue Tecumseh, Montreal, QC (D.D.O)
Why You Need To Go: If you're into Italian food, then Pronto is the place to be! With their delicious menu full of pizza, pasta, and sandwich choices, they'll definitely satisfy your taste buds. Now, with a brand new location in Griffintown, Pronto is ready to serve up their menu in all corners of the city.
