Montreal Is Getting A New Italian-Japanese Restaurant With Pizza, Pasta & Pastries
Tiramisu & Misu Caffè opens in November!
Our city always has a myriad of new unique spots to check out, and this Montreal restaurant opening in November is surely going to be one of them — especially considering it's a two in one concept.
Tiramisu & Misu Caffè will be the combination of a café and a restaurant mixed into one, and you'll be able to find it inside the Hampton Inn by Hilton on rue Saint-Laurent.
The owners of Tiramisu said this resto "specializes in Italian cuisine with a Japanese influence (Italian Japanese). The menu focuses on the Italian love for pizza and pasta."
As for the Misu Caffè part, customers will be able to get all sorts of Italian pastries at any time of the day, along with gelatos and coffees.
This concept, started by the Lucky Belly Group, is defined as "Italian by nature — Japanese by love."
Tiramisu & Misu Caffè
Address: 989, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Opening: Mid-November 2021
