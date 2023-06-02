This Popular Restaurant Is Hosting Extravagant Theme Nights During Montreal's Formula 1 Grand Prix
Get your glitz and glam ready!
Le Richmond has earned its reputation as a hotspot for glitz and glam over the years, and their themed nights during the Grand Prix are set to take things up a notch. This Italian restaurant presents a series of unforgettable theme nights from June 15 to 18. Brace yourselves for The Glitter, Gentlemen's Club, Red Carpet Gala, and Race After Party – evenings that promise to transport you to a world of glamour, excitement, and non-stop entertainment!
The grand Red Carpet Gala, powered by Pirelli, taking place on Saturday, June 17. Picture this: sipping on delicious cocktails, enjoying bottomless drinks, getting treated like royalty, and being wowed by mind-blowing entertainment and incredible artistic performances. Oh, and did we mention that professional photographers and journalists will be there to capture every epic moment? Get ready to create some unforgettable memories that you'll cherish forever.
Grand Prix themed nights
When: June 15 to 18
Address: 377 Ave Richmond, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Prepare to be captivated by grandiose scenery, immersive atmospheres, dazzling performances, talented DJs, live musicians, and surprises that will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the night.
Get your Red Carpet Gala tickets here