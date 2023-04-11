habitat 67

What A $1.68-Million Top-Floor Condo In Montreal's Habitat 67 Looks Like (PHOTOS)

Only one other unit like it has hit the market in the past two decades.

The solarium in a Habitat 67 condo for sale. Right: An aerial view of Habitat 67 with the Montreal Old Port and downtown skyline in the background.

Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

Sweeping city views, crisp mid-century design and an iconic address, all for a cool $1,688,000. A rare condo in Montreal's enigmatic Habitat 67 is for sale. According to real estate firm Engel & Völkers, it's only the second top-floor-accessible unit of its size to hit the market in the past two decades.

The home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a private terrasse, spread out across three of Habitat 67's concrete cubes. Plus living space, the unit totals 2,072 square feet.

The listing touts its two garage spaces and highlights its "clean, contemporary lines" following a recent renovation.

The main living space in the Habitat 67 condo for sale.The main living space in the Habitat 67 condo for sale.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

The solarium.The solarium.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

The kitchen and dining area.The kitchen and dining area.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

A view from the kitchen to the dining area.A view from the kitchen to the dining area.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

The dining area and staircase to the lower level.The dining area and staircase to the lower level.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

The primary bedroom and en suite bathroom.The primary bedroom and en suite bathroom.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

The second bedroom.The second bedroom.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

The third bedroom.The third bedroom.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

A view of the downtown Montreal skyline from the unit's private terrasse.A view of the downtown Montreal skyline from the unit's private terrasse.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

An aerial view of Habitat 67 with the Montreal Old Port and downtown skyline in the background.An aerial view of Habitat 67 with the Montreal Old Port and downtown skyline in the background.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

Top-Floor Habitat 67 Condo For Sale

The three-cube unit for sale in Habitat 67.

Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

Price: $1,688,000

Address: 1015-2600, avenue Pierre-Dupuy, Montreal, QC

