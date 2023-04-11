What A $1.68-Million Top-Floor Condo In Montreal's Habitat 67 Looks Like (PHOTOS)
Only one other unit like it has hit the market in the past two decades.
Sweeping city views, crisp mid-century design and an iconic address, all for a cool $1,688,000. A rare condo in Montreal's enigmatic Habitat 67 is for sale. According to real estate firm Engel & Völkers, it's only the second top-floor-accessible unit of its size to hit the market in the past two decades.
The home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a private terrasse, spread out across three of Habitat 67's concrete cubes. Plus living space, the unit totals 2,072 square feet.
The listing touts its two garage spaces and highlights its "clean, contemporary lines" following a recent renovation.
The main living space in the Habitat 67 condo for sale.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The solarium.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The kitchen and dining area.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
A view from the kitchen to the dining area.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The dining area and staircase to the lower level.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The primary bedroom and en suite bathroom.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The second bedroom.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The third bedroom.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
A view of the downtown Montreal skyline from the unit's private terrasse.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
An aerial view of Habitat 67 with the Montreal Old Port and downtown skyline in the background.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
Top-Floor Habitat 67 Condo For Sale
The three-cube unit for sale in Habitat 67.
Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
Price: $1,688,000
Address: 1015-2600, avenue Pierre-Dupuy, Montreal, QC