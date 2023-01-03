Search on MTL Blog

Habitat 67

What A $1,350,000 Condo For Sale In Montreal's Habitat 67 Looks Like (PHOTOS)

A rooftop deck all to yourself!

Staff Writer
The exterior of Habitat 67. Right: The kitchen and staircase in a condo for sale in Habitat 67.

Michèle Jenneau | Royal LePage

As a Montrealer, you've probably heard of the iconic Habitat 67, a world-famous architectural work of art by Moshe Safdie and perhaps one of the most coveted housing complexes in the city. If you ever dreamt of moving in with the elite, there is currently a condo for sale at $1,350,000 in the pavilion originally built for Expo '67.

But if you can't afford it right now, there's no harm in checking the pics to start manifesting your dream home.

The exterior of Habitat 67.

This 1,368-square-foot unit includes two floors, a solarium, and epic views of the Saint Lawrence River and Montreal's Grande Roue. Future owners will feel close to nature while living just a few minutes away from downtown.

The flat has been entirely renovated in the last two years, so everything is brand new inside, from the wooden floors to the kitchen cabinets, plumbing and bathroom.

The living room on the first floor of a condo for sale in Habitat 67.The living room on the first floor of a condo for sale in Habitat 67.Michèle Jenneau | Royal LePage

On the first floor, you'll find a large empty room with direct access to the kitchen, stairs and the sunroom. The space is luminous with a corner window.

No need to worry about cold feet in winter. Both the solarium and bathroom — including the shower — have heated ceramic floors.

A Habitat 67 sunroom.A Habitat 67 sunroom.Michèle Jenneau | Royal LePage

The condo is unfurnished, but the lucky future residents will enjoy quartz countertops and some fancy appliances in the modern kitchen, including a large fridge, an induction cooktop, two ovens and a dishwasher.

The kitchen in a condo for sale in Habitat 67.The kitchen in a condo for sale in Habitat 67. Michèle Jenneau | Royal LePage

The bathroom with a heated floor resembles the kitchen in its design. It includes a bathtub, shower, large mirrors and two sinks on a white quartz countertop.

Stairs and a loft space in a condo for sale in Habitat 67.Stairs and a loft space in a condo for sale in Habitat 67.Michèle Jenneau | Royal LePage

Upstairs, there is a large primary bedroom that opens onto a private terrace. There are no upstairs neighbours, so future owners would be able to turn this luxurious space into a romantic cocoon with glorious views.

The patio space attached to a condo for sale in Habitat 67.The patio space attached to a condo for sale in Habitat 67.Michèle Jenneau | Royal LePage

Clearly, we have many reasons to envy the Montrealers who can afford to buy this fancy condo, where nature and urban modernity meet.

Get a summary of the details below

Condo for Sale in Habitat 67


Cost: $1,350,000 and a monthly fee $2,145, including all charges and maintenance expenses.

Address: 608-2600, avenue Pierre-Dupuy

Listing

