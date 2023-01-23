Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

What's Cheaper, Dollarama Or Walmart? I Compared Prices & The Results Weren't Even Close

Can you guess who won?

Staff Writer
A $5.48 sign advertising Sharpies. Right: Someone holds a receipt outside of Walmart.

A $5.48 sign advertising Sharpies. Right: Someone holds a receipt outside of Walmart.

Willa Holt | MTL Blog, Dennizn | Dreamstime

Both Walmart and Dollarama have made their names by selling extremely (freakishly) cheap goods in a variety of different categories, from household electronics to shelf-stable food. But which of the two is really cheaper? MTL Blog did some #investigativejournalism to get to the bottom of this question, and the results were an absolute landslide for one lucky company.

Each product was found at the cheapest price available at Walmart and Dollarama, not including any limited-time sales or discounts. Before you scroll down to learn who won, try giving it a guess and see if you're on the right track.

Bread

Great Value white bread.

Great Value white bread.

Willa Holt | MTL Blog

Walmart price: $2.77

Dollarama price: $2.75

Verdict: Dollarama wins!

Sponges

Scotch-Brite sponges. Right: Javex sponges.

Scotch-Brite sponges. Right: Javex sponges.

Willa Holt | MTL Blog

Walmart price: $4.97

Dollarama price: $1.25

Verdict: Dollarama wins!

Aluminum foil

Great Value aluminum foil.

Great Value aluminum foil.

Willa Holt | MTL Blog

Walmart price: $3.97

Dollarama price: $3.50

Verdict: Dollarama wins!

Sharpies

Sharpies (two-pack).

Sharpies (two-pack).

Willa Holt | MTL Blog

Walmart price: $5.48

Dollarama price: $2.00

Verdict: Dollarama wins!

Paper towels

Sponge brand paper towels.

Sponge brand paper towels.

Willa Holt | MTL Blog

Walmart price: $4.87

Dollarama price: $3.75

Verdict: Dollarama wins!

Spray cleaner

A variety of spray cleaner brands for sale.

A variety of spray cleaner brands for sale.

Willa Holt | MTL Blog

Walmart price: $5.97

Dollarama price: $3.25

Verdict: Dollarama wins!

By now you may have realized that Dollarama may have won. Although it only beat Walmart by a matter of cents, these costs can quickly add up over the course of your weekly grocery shop. Test it out at home, and see if you save money by getting essentials for cheap!

From Your Site Articles
    Willa Holt
    Staff Writer
    Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...