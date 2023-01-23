What's Cheaper, Dollarama Or Walmart? I Compared Prices & The Results Weren't Even Close
Can you guess who won?
Both Walmart and Dollarama have made their names by selling extremely (freakishly) cheap goods in a variety of different categories, from household electronics to shelf-stable food. But which of the two is really cheaper? MTL Blog did some #investigativejournalism to get to the bottom of this question, and the results were an absolute landslide for one lucky company.
Each product was found at the cheapest price available at Walmart and Dollarama, not including any limited-time sales or discounts. Before you scroll down to learn who won, try giving it a guess and see if you're on the right track.
Bread
Great Value white bread.
Willa Holt | MTL Blog
Walmart price: $2.77
Dollarama price: $2.75
Verdict: Dollarama wins!
Sponges
Scotch-Brite sponges. Right: Javex sponges.
Willa Holt | MTL Blog
Walmart price: $4.97
Dollarama price: $1.25
Verdict: Dollarama wins!
Aluminum foil
Great Value aluminum foil.
Willa Holt | MTL Blog
Walmart price: $3.97
Dollarama price: $3.50
Verdict: Dollarama wins!
Sharpies
Sharpies (two-pack).
Willa Holt | MTL Blog
Walmart price: $5.48
Dollarama price: $2.00
Verdict: Dollarama wins!
Paper towels
Sponge brand paper towels.
Willa Holt | MTL Blog
Walmart price: $4.87
Dollarama price: $3.75
Verdict: Dollarama wins!
Spray cleaner
A variety of spray cleaner brands for sale.
Willa Holt | MTL Blog
Walmart price: $5.97
Dollarama price: $3.25
Verdict: Dollarama wins!
By now you may have realized that Dollarama may have won. Although it only beat Walmart by a matter of cents, these costs can quickly add up over the course of your weekly grocery shop. Test it out at home, and see if you save money by getting essentials for cheap!