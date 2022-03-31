A New Walmart Supercentre Will Open In Montreal With 'State-Of-The-Art' Features
Including a greenhouse covering the roof.
A new Walmart Supercentre is opening in Montreal's Marché Central shopping centre in 2023. Walmart says the new "state-of-the-art" store will have sustainable features, including a 125,000 square foot "green roof."
Renderings for the Supercentre show a rooftop greenhouse spanning nearly the whole length of the store.
Other elements Walmart is highlighting include a "natural refrigerant for store refrigeration," LED lighting, "ultra-low flow" bathroom facilities, and building materials containing recycled content.
Outside, the company has committed to planting rain gardens in the parking lot, connecting the site to the city's pedestrian and cycling network and installing electric vehicle charging stations.
You know, very corporate ways to address the effects of climate change.
Rendering of the new Walmart Supercentre in Montreal's Marché Central.Walmart Canada
"Walmart's goal is to make as light a footprint on the planet as we can," Walmart Canada Regional Vice President for Quebec Cyrille Ballereau said in a press release.
"Montreal is an extremely important market for us and we're incredibly excited to be growing in Quebec and offering even more shopping options for our customers."
Walmart will hire around 300 people to staff the new Supercentre.
The company says the store is one part of a "major investment in the Montreal market." It's also remodelling other locations.
"We are always listening to our customers and this investment shows we’re committed to providing the best service possible at our everyday low prices," Ballereau added.
"We can't wait to open this store next year as we continue to grow in Quebec."
Walmart plans to open the Marché Central Supercentre in the summer of 2023.