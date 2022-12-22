What's Open & Closed In Montreal On Christmas Day 2022
'Tis the season!
Whether you're dreading seeing the in-laws, having to prepare meal after meal, or can no longer sit through the entirety of Mariah's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" — there's really no denying the magic of the holidays.
Now, considering the days between Christmas and New Year's become a blur, we figured we'd help you out with the organization of your weekend plans.
We've compiled a partial list of what will be open and closed in Montreal on Christmas Day, December 25.
Since it's a major holiday and all, most spots will be closed or operating on reduced hours, so it's best to give a place of business a phone call before heading over to play it on the safe side — as many local and independent stores across Montreal may operate on different hours.
What's open:
- 311 (Montreal's information hotline)
- Most pharmacies (operating on reduced holiday hours)
- Small chain and fast-food restaurants
- Cinemas
- Montreal Casino
- STM (bus lines and metro will operate on a holiday schedule)
- Public parks, most outdoor skating rinks and ski hills
- Small grocery stores and dépanneurs (times may be subject to holiday hours)
- Garbage and recycling will maintain their usual schedule throughout the holidays
What's closed:
- Restaurant hours might be subject to change based on holiday schedules
- Most grocery stores
- Shopping malls
- Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, Biodôme, Botanical Garden, Insectarium and the Biosphère will be closed
- Municipal offices
- Municipal courthouse
- Passport services
- Service Canada
- Canada Post
- SAQ
- SQDC
- Jean-Talon and Atwater Market will be closed
- Banks
- Ecocentres are closed from December 24 to January 2
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.