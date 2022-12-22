Search on MTL Blog

What's Open & Closed In Montreal On Christmas Day 2022

'Tis the season!

Scenic view of Montreal skyline in the wintertime.

Whether you're dreading seeing the in-laws, having to prepare meal after meal, or can no longer sit through the entirety of Mariah's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" there's really no denying the magic of the holidays.

Now, considering the days between Christmas and New Year's become a blur, we figured we'd help you out with the organization of your weekend plans.

We've compiled a partial list of what will be open and closed in Montreal on Christmas Day, December 25.

Since it's a major holiday and all, most spots will be closed or operating on reduced hours, so it's best to give a place of business a phone call before heading over to play it on the safe side — as many local and independent stores across Montreal may operate on different hours.

What's open:

  • 311 (Montreal's information hotline)
  • Most pharmacies (operating on reduced holiday hours)
  • Small chain and fast-food restaurants
  • Cinemas
  • Montreal Casino
  • STM (bus lines and metro will operate on a holiday schedule)
  • Public parks, most outdoor skating rinks and ski hills
  • Small grocery stores and dépanneurs (times may be subject to holiday hours)
  • Garbage and recycling will maintain their usual schedule throughout the holidays

What's closed:

