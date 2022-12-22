Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

What's Open & Closed In Montreal On Christmas Eve 2022

Happy holidays!

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Person wearing a Santa Claus hat on the snowy streets of Montreal, Quebec.

Person wearing a Santa Claus hat on the snowy streets of Montreal, Quebec.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Happy holidays, Montreal! As the Christmas festivities quickly approach, you might be planning some family dinners, get-togethers with friends and lots of winter outings, so knowing what's open and closed this Christmas Eve might come in handy.

We've compiled a partial list of what will be open and closed on December 24, 2022, in Montreal. Although most stores will be open on reduced hours, we always recommend giving a place of business a phone call before heading on over to avoid any holiday mishaps, as many local and independent spots across Montreal might operate on different hours.

What's open:

  • 311 (Montreal's information hotline)
  • Pharmacies
  • Banks (most banks will run on Saturday hours)
  • Restaurants and bars
  • Most supermarkets and convenience stores (may be operating on reduced hours)
  • Shopping malls (most shopping centres and stores close at 5 p.m. on December 24)
  • Canada Post
  • SAQ (outlets will close at 5 p.m. on December 24)
  • SQDC (locations that are not on strike will be open, hours may vary)
  • Jean-Talon and Atwater Market will remain open until 4 p.m.
  • Cinemas
  • STM (bus lines and metro will operate normally on December 24)
  • All parking restrictions and parking meters remain in effect
  • Ski hills, skating rinks and recreational facilities

What's closed:

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...