What's Open & Closed In Montreal On Christmas Eve 2022
Happy holidays!
Happy holidays, Montreal! As the Christmas festivities quickly approach, you might be planning some family dinners, get-togethers with friends and lots of winter outings, so knowing what's open and closed this Christmas Eve might come in handy.
We've compiled a partial list of what will be open and closed on December 24, 2022, in Montreal. Although most stores will be open on reduced hours, we always recommend giving a place of business a phone call before heading on over to avoid any holiday mishaps, as many local and independent spots across Montreal might operate on different hours.
What's open:
- 311 (Montreal's information hotline)
- Pharmacies
- Banks (most banks will run on Saturday hours)
- Restaurants and bars
- Most supermarkets and convenience stores (may be operating on reduced hours)
- Shopping malls (most shopping centres and stores close at 5 p.m. on December 24)
- Canada Post
- SAQ (outlets will close at 5 p.m. on December 24)
- SQDC (locations that are not on strike will be open, hours may vary)
- Jean-Talon and Atwater Market will remain open until 4 p.m.
- Cinemas
- STM (bus lines and metro will operate normally on December 24)
- All parking restrictions and parking meters remain in effect
- Ski hills, skating rinks and recreational facilities
What's closed:
- Municipal offices
- Municipal courthouse
- Passport services (closed on weekends)
- Service Canada (closed on weekends)
- Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, Biodôme, Botanical Garden, Insectarium and the Biosphère will be closed
