You Could Watch The Habs Match Live In Toronto Next Month Thanks To Molson Export
Cheer on your fave team from enemy territory on the Molson Rivalry Train.
As public health restrictions ease, you're probably excited to see your favourite athletes and performers do their thing in person — just like the good old days. If you're also a hockey fan, the Montreal Canadiens and Molson Export have some good news to share with you.
Founded in 1786, the Molson brewery is continuing its legacy of bringing people together with a new contest. This year, the brand is hosting the Molson Rivalry Train to give you the chance to attend a Habs away game and a fancy business-class train ride.
Departing Montreal on April 9, 2022, the train will take the winners to Toronto for an unforgettable trip to cheer on their favourite team.
The 15 winners and their guests will start their journey at the Bell Centre, sharing an exclusive brunch at Mythik with Canadiens alumni and official mascot Youppi! There’s even a chance to take a selfie in the Habs’ locker room!
After brunch, everyone will hop aboard the train to Toronto and play some Habs trivia and other games for a shot at some Molson Export prizes along the way. Leaving the train with tons of Montreal Canadiens merch, the group will then settle into their VIP box at the Scotiabank Arena for the big game.
If you're lucky enough to get a spot on the Molson Rivalry Train, you’ll get to enjoy the ultimate fan experience. It's all on Molson too: transportation, meals, drinks and a night in a hotel for you and your guest (who's blessed to have such an awesome Habs fan as you in their life).
You need to be 19 years or older to get a shot at this unforgettable two-day hockey experience. It's the ultimate way to cheer on your fave team, brought to you by the official beer of the Montreal Canadiens.
If you want a chance at a seat aboard the Molson Rivalry Train, just fill out the online entry form. All hockey lovers ⏤ from the Real Ones to more recent fans ⏤ can enter
To learn more about the contest, check out the Montreal Canadiens' website, or follow Molson Export on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Québec.
MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.