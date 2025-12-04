Canada's top Google searches of 2025 reveal we were all confused about Labubu, 6-7 & tariffs
"What does 6-7 mean?" 🤔
As 2025 wraps up, Google just dropped its annual list of what Canadians were searching this year, and it's a pretty accurate snapshot of our collective year.
From the Toronto Blue Jays finally making it back to the World Series to everyone asking "what is Labubu?", here's what had Canadians reaching for their search bars in 2025.
The Blue Jays took over everything
The Blue Jays making it to the World Series for the first time since 1993 was the biggest story of 2025 (in Canada, at least). The team dominated Canadian searches, claiming the top spot in news and events.
People who hadn't watched baseball in years were suddenly Googling "What time is the Jays game today?" and "How many innings in baseball?" as playoff fever took over.
Top 10 News & Events:
- Blue Jays
- Canada election results
- Iran
- LA fires
- Charlie Kirk shooting
- New Pope
- Tariffs
- Trudeau resign
- TikTok ban
- Gulf of Mexico
Seven Blue Jays players made the top 10 trending athletes, with Trey Yesavage taking the number one spot.
Top 10 Athletes:
- Trey Yesavage
- Bo Bichette
- George Springer
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- Victoria Mboko
- Max Scherzer
- Brad Marchand
- Ernie Clement
- Addison Barger
- Shedeur Sanders
Politics and people
Canada's newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney topped the list of trending people while searches for "Trudeau resigns" spiked during the leadership change.
Top 10 People:
- Mark Carney
- Ed Gein
- Jimmy Kimmel
- Kendrick Lamar
- Andy Byron
- Tyler Robinson
- D4vd
- Katy Perry
- Zohran Mamdani
- Jagmeet Singh
The Canada election results came in at number two for news events, while international stories like Iran and questions about tariffs also had Canadians searching for answers.
Everyone had questions
The questions Canadians asked Google this year showed what we were all curious (and confused) about.
While we still don't really know the answer, "What does 6-7 mean?" was the top "What" question. Meanwhile "What is Labubu?" came in at number four.
Top 10 "What" Questions:
- What does 6-7 mean?
- What time is the Jays game today?
- What does elbows up mean?
- What is Labubu?
- What is the No Kings Protest?
- What is USAID?
- What happened to Charlie Kirk?
- What did Diane Keaton die of?
- What time is Trump's inauguration?
- What started the Palisades fire?
"Why is Canada Post on strike?" and "Why did Trudeau resign?" topped the "Why" questions.
Top 10 "Why" Questions:
- Why is Canada Post on strike?
- Why did Trudeau resign?
- Why do baseball players spit?
- Why is Israel attacking Iran?
- Why does Trump want Canada?
- Why does Trump want Greenland?
- Why are eggs so expensive in the US?
- Why do cats flop down in front of you?
- Why was Charlie Kirk shot?
- Why is Elphaba Green?
For "How" questions, "How many innings in baseball?" took the top spot, with "How do tariffs work?" coming in second.
Top 10 "How" Questions:
- How many innings in baseball?
- How do tariffs work?
- How old is Mark Carney?
- How many episodes in the Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
- How did Diane Keaton die?
- How long is A Minecraft Movie?
- How many people did Ed Gein kill?
- How long is the Wicked movie?
- How tall is Alejandro Kirk in feet?
- How many baseballs are used in an MLB game?
Pop culture and entertainment
Labubu dominated pop culture searches, with "6-7" and Trudeau dating Katy Perry also making the top 10.
Top 10 Pop Culture:
- Labubu
- Bianca Censori Grammy dress
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Astronomer
- Love Island USA Season 7
- 6-7
- Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry
- Chicken Jockey
- Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show
- 3I/ATLAS
"Happy Gilmore 2" was the most-searched movie of the year, while horror films like "Sinners" and "Weapons" also drew attention.
Top 10 Movies:
- Happy Gilmore 2
- A Minecraft Movie
- Anora
- Superman
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Nosferatu
- Thunderbolts
- 28 Years Later
- How to Train Your Dragon
On TV, "Severance" led the pack, followed by "Squid Game" and "Adolescence."
Top 10 TV:
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Adolescence
- Ginny and Georgia
- White Lotus
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
- Landman
- American Primeval
- Captain America Brave New world
- The Pitt
"Golden" by Huntr/x topped music searches, with Kendrick Lamar appearing twice in the top 10 with "Not Like Us" and "Luther."
Top 10 Songs:
- Golden, Huntr/x
- Ordinary, Alex Warren
- Soda Pop, Saja Boys
- Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar
- Luther, Kendrick Lamar
- Your Idol, Saja Boys
- Wood, Taylor Swift
- Messy, Lola Young
- Nokia, Drake
- Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Canadians also searched for notable figures who passed away this year, with Charlie Kirk topping the list.
Top 10 People Who Passed:
- Charlie Kirk
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Hulk Hogan
- Diane Keaton
- Michelle Trachtenberg
- Gene Hackman
- Val Kilmer
- Robert Redford
- Pope Francis
- Malcolm Jamal Warner
So there you have it, Canada. Here's hoping 2026 gives us fewer things to be confused about.