Montreal's Ramen Festival Returns This Fall – So Get Ready For 2 Weeks Of Non-Stop Slurping
Calling all ramen lovers! 🍜
Grab a pair of chopsticks and start practicing your slurp, Montreal. The Ramen Ramen Festival will be returning for its second edition this fall. From October 9 to 22, Ramen Ramen will take over the city as a number of participating Montreal restaurants serve up some of their best noodle concoctions for foodies across the 514.
After trying ramen from any and all of the Montreal restos serving up their own dishes, Montrealers will then be able to vote for their favourite ramen on the festival's Facebook page. The resto that receives the most votes will be crowned this year's Ramen Ramen Festival winner and take home the People's Choice Award (no, not that People's Choice Award).
A jury of ramen experts will be voting for their fave ramen dishes, too — awarding their favourite dishes with a "coup de coeur."
"Ramen, Japan's most popular hobby, has overtaken sushi among international foodies in terms of popularity and coolness," said Thien Vu Dang, co-director of Ramen Ramen.
"In recent years, the quality of offerings has grown by leaps and bounds in many cities around the world, supported by a growing group of enthusiasts. RAMEN RAMEN is a celebration of this new reign and a desire to encourage the development of ramen offerings outside Japan," he said.
Festival organizers are currently inviting all restaurants that sell ramen to take part in the event. Eateries that don't necessarily specialize in ramen can also sign up using the pop-up resto category. The deadline to apply is August 31, 2023.
The event is being planned by the same foodie masterminds behind YATAI MTL – Japan Week, which celebrates local Japanese culture with a street food and craft market in Montreal's Mile End, attracting over 30,000 hungry visitors over the three-day fest.
Over 15,000 people have already marked themselves as "interested" in or "going" to the second edition of Ramen Ramen Fest on its Facebook page. Happy slurping, Montreal!
Ramen Ramen Festival 2023
Cost: Each ramen dish will be priced differently
When: October 9 to 22, 2023
Where: Various participating restaurants across Montreal
