A New Italian Restaurant Opened In Downtown Montreal Boasting A Wood-Fired Pizza Oven
Montreal meet Tiamo.
A new Italian restaurant aiming to join Montreal's roster of impressive eateries is promising a true taste of Italy. Tiamo officially opened its doors on July 26, 2023, and is serving up all of your favourite Italian classics right in the heart of downtown Montreal.
Located on av. du Parc in the Quartier des Spectacles, Tiamo is bringing even more Italian flare to the streets of Montreal offering an extensive eat and drink menu including a pizza game that's competitive with the city's best.
The restaurant's ambition is not humble, with their press materials noting that Tiamo seeks to be a "gastronomic haven where guests can savour the authentic flavours of Italy." And at the opening event, the tastes suggested the restaurant may achieve this goal.
The interior is warm and welcoming with sultry lighting and a tonal palette rich with dark reds, browns, and greens that give the space a rustic feel. The two-floor layout is adorned with lush greenery and florals that further the Bohemian vibe created by wicker lighting, pottery and vines hanging from the ceiling.
Tiamo's wood-fired pizza oven is an impressive beast, from its size to its brickwork. The Neapolitan-style pizza it produces is next level — with one pie laden with an entire burrata right in the middle. Talk about cheesy goodness, right? The pepperoni and cheese is also a must-try for those looking for a simpler choice. From the crunch of its crust and cheese quality all the way to Tiamo's signature sauce that balances sweetness and heat with a firm herbal backbone, the pizza is no joke.
The menu includes other must-try options from the salmon, octopus and traditional meatballs, all of which tantalize the palate with a generous dose of flavours such as basil, garlic and oregano.
Tiamo claims their extensive drinks menu will leave "mixology enthusiasts" in "paradise as they explore an array of expertly crafted libations." Indeed, from classic Italian cocktails to more inventive takes on signature concoctions, the drink selection won't disappoint — although we didn't sample them so can't personally attest to whether they match the calibre of the food.
To finish, guests can enjoy Tiamo's dessert menu made up of Italian classics such as tiramisu and cannoli.
Buon appetito, Montreal!
Tiamo Montreal
Where: 3412, ave. du Parc, Montreal, QC
