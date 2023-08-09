Popular Canadian Chain Milestones Is Opening Its First-Ever Quebec Location In Montreal
Who's ready for a frozen peach Bellini?
Quebec's food scene is about to get a bit bigger with the introduction of Milestones Grill and Bar. The popular Canadian restaurant chain will officially open its first-ever Quebec location right here in Montreal.
"The new Milestones restaurant in Montreal promises to deliver the same high-quality food, warm ambiance, and excellent service that the brand is renowned for across the country," a Milestones spokesperson told MTL Blog.
The much-anticipated Milestones is set to open its doors in Montreal's West Island, specifically at the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping mall. With a sprawling 6,000 square feet of dining area, the restaurant features a roomy indoor space that can host up to 220 guests and an outdoor terrasse that can seat an additional 80.
Milestones offers a diverse menu catering to a wide array of tastes. Patrons can expect starters and mains ranging from the crispy tuna cauliflower and portobello mushroom chicken to the upscale surf 'n turf that comes with a seven-ounce sirloin, shrimp skewer, your choice of any side, veggies and a peppercorn sauce for $43. So, whether you're craving a steak, a burger, pasta, or seafood, it seems there's something to satisfy every palate.
The restaurant will also serve a lunch and brunch menu made up of all your favourite brekky foods and refreshing mimosas. Oh, and a "Happier Hour" for those looking to upgrade their 5 à 7 to a Milestones 3 à 6, where you can score $6, $7, and $8 drinks.
Milestones will also offer a Wednesday date night special where you and your significant other can share a main course, a starter and a dessert for $75.
Among the beverages, the frozen peach Bellini stands out as a popular choice, especially during the warm summer months. Another noteworthy concoction is the Mile-High, a blend of aviation gin, a signature peach mix, soda, and sangria.
Although the exact date for the grand opening remains tentative, indications suggest Montrealers might be exploring this new dining destination as early as September.
Milestones Grill and Bar
When: Opening date TBD
Where: 6801 route Trans-Canada Hwy, Montreal, QC