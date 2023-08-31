Le Burger Week Festival Is Returning With Bigger, Beefier & Bolder Creations
There's nothing a good burger can't fix.
Burger lovers better get ready for a sizzling two weeks of non-stop beefy madness. Le Burger Week 2023 is returning from September 1 to 14 for its 12th edition — promising some of the juiciest and beefiest creations that will tantalize those taste buds.
Le Burger Week will have over 1000 local restaurants participating across Canada with hopes of showcasing the passion, dedication and artistry behind creating a uniquely mouthwatering burger. From classic burgers bursting with ooey gooey cheese to more avant-garde gourmet options, Le Burger Week 2023 is ready to blow your burger-loving mind away.
"As we gear up for the 12th edition of Le Burger Week, I am thrilled to witness how this festival has grown into a powerful force of support for our local Canadian restaurants," co-founder Na’eem Adam said. "From the start, our mission has been to celebrate not only the love of burgers but also the culinary artistry and passion that our local restaurants bring to the table.”
Chefs will be given total creative freedom, or in this case, a culinary carte blanche, to concoct one of the most innovative and delectable burgers they can think of. Participating cities for this year's festival include Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Saskatoon.
Le Burger Week is also partnering up with DoorDash, the festival's exclusive delivery partner. While biting into a juicy burger in a restaurant setting hits differently, sometimes you want to enjoy the beefy magic in the comfort of your own home. Luckily, this collaboration will allow Montrealers to gain access to some of their fave burger creation and have 'em delivered right to their door.
If you're ready to get your buns out and burger away, here are the 26 Montreal restaurants (and their beefy creations) that will be participating in Le Burger Week 2023:
- Notre-Boeuf-de-Grace: The B.B.C Burger ($30)
- Clébard: Mr. Crunsh un Peu Chaudaille ($14.99)
- Maamm Bolduc: Burger Bénédectine ($15)
- Les Torchés: Burghetti ($16)
- La Casa Grecque: El Greco ($19.99)
- Restaurant Burger Bros: Classic Burger ($15.99)
- Paimparay Guillaume: El Smash Furny ($9.95)
- Maynard: "Never Too Much" Burger ($15)
- Les 3 Brasseurs: Munich Burger ($19.95)
- Jack Le Coq: Jack Frost ($12.95)
- Le Gras Dur: Burger Wellington ($15)
- La Cage: Burger Fromage de Chèvre ($25.50)
- Brasserie Les Enfants Terribles: Le Terrible Porchetta Burger ($20)
- Maison Saint Paul: Surf & Turf Poutine Burger ($40)
- Sel De Mer: Terre&Mer ($38)
- Burger Bar Crescent: Barbie Burger ($19.95)
- Patty Slaps: The Burger ($16.25)
- Resto-Pub 100 Génies: Le Double Cheese ($15)
- Pub McCarold: Burger Tartiflette ($21)
- Sacré Fût: Il Massimo ($17.99)
- Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine: Le BWB (TBD)
- Restaurant Paula et Suzanne: La Colosee ($17.99)
- Casa Santos Poulet Portugais: Le Santo Frito Délouse ($18.95)
- Kahnawake Brewing Company: The Beast ($14)
- Veganerie: Big Mess ($24)
- La Goulée Taverne Gourmande: Burger Tom Baz ($25)
Le Burger Week 2023
When: September 1 to 14, 2023
Where: At various participating restaurants across nine cities in Canada
