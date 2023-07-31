A New Japanese Restaurant Opened In Montreal With Traditional Ramen & Sharing Plates
Montreal…meet Shūshūto.
A new Japanese restaurant opened in Montreal's Sud-Ouest with a promising menu that offers authentic Japanese cuisine with a tapas-style interpretation inspired by the lively eateries of Barcelona.
Located in Pointe-Saint-Charles, a couple of blocks from the Charlevoix Metro (and not far from Atwater Market), Shūshūto Bar à Ramen & Tapas officially opened its doors earlier this month offering Japanese cuisine served tapas-style, sake and cocktails.
"At Shūshūto Bar à Ramen & Tapas, the culinary journey begins with an appreciation of Japanese culture and its rich culinary heritage," the restaurant wrote on its website. "Inspired by the bustling ramen bars of Tokyo and the vibrant tapas scene of Barcelona, the concept of Shūshūto was born."
Shūshūto has a sleek and contemporary look paired beautifully with traditional Japanese accents. In a semi-industrial space with high ceilings, the interior of the restaurant has been designed nonetheless to feel warm and inviting — offering a harmonious mix of East and West decor, with soft lighting, a gleaming red bar and modern table settings.
The food menu, which was created by the resto owner, is divided into tapas-style dishes and mains. To share, patrons can enjoy a number of Japanese classics including edamame, yakitori meat skewers, karaage chicken, salmon tartar, bao and a tempura assortment.
As for the mains, guests can dive into a number of traditional dishes including dry aged beef steak and ontama egg, pork torikotsu, duck breast shoyu, lobster miso, yakisoba and grilled chicken, katsu curry and udon and duck breast.
For many, a Japanese dining experience is not complete without a refreshing cocktail or glass of saké. Shūshūto has an extensive list of premium Japanese rice wines and cocktails that can be paired with your meal. Shūshūto's mixologists have crafted a cocktail menu with accents like yuzu and shiso.
Shūshūto's dessert menu is a concise affair, perhaps a relief from the ample choice of entrées and mains, with offerings like yuzu citrus cheesecake, house crème brûlée and matcha ice cream.
Shūshūto Bar à Ramen & Tapas
Where: 2600 rue Saint-Patrick, Montreal, QC
When: Sunday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
