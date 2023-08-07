Montreal's Trans March 2023 Was Absolutely Massive — From The Crowds To The Colossal Flag
Quebec's biggest gathering for trans rights brought joy, community and vital rage to Montreal's streets.
In a city renowned for spirited demonstrations, an exponential surge of attendees at Montreal's 2023 Trans March signalled more than just another protest. Where last year's footsteps echoed with the resolve of hundreds, this year, the streets pulsed with thousands, marking a historical moment for the fight for trans rights in Quebec.
Near the centre stood trans advocate Fae Johnstone, her eyebrows meticulously drawn, reflecting both passion and the weight of the moment.
"All across Canada, we're seeing a staggering rise in anti-trans hate," Johnstone told MTL Blog, her words cutting through the atmosphere of solidarity and defiance.
Celeste Trianon, left, carries a massive trans flag on her shoulders as Fae Johnstone, center left, speaks to the crowd. Two sign language interpreters, one French and one English, stand to the right.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
"We're seeing communities targeted community members seeing more harassment, their everyday lives. And that's why it's more important now than ever that we come together."
Montreal's 2023 Trans March, organized primarily by the strikingly young yet ubiquitous powerhouse organizer Celeste Trianon, began at the Place du Canada at 2:30 p.m., with a crowd that grew to an estimated 5,000 people, according to multiple sources.
The estimated 2023 turnout makes the march Quebec's largest-ever gathering for trans rights, a feat made all the more impressive by the political environment in which it took place.
Three people hold a sign reading, "Don't die wondering, try transgenderism."Willa Holt
In a province where X gender markers were only made available in June of last year, where gender-affirming healthcare is only partially covered by RAMQ and often unavailable for those without coverage, the Trans March's organizers called for substantial change.
Their requests were clear, urging elected officials to publicly "denounce the rise in anti-trans hate and transphobia, and take legislative and executive action on it, such as stopping funding to groups advocating against the existence of trans people."
Trianon decried transphobia in her opening speech, emphasizing the restorative power and political weight of trans joy. "Us, trans people, cis allies, we’re all here together, standing in hopes of a brighter future," Trianon said to the crowd of thousands.
Celeste Trianon, centre, speaks to a crowd at the Place du Canada.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
"We’ve fought so hard to reach this point where trans youth are able to affirm themselves and live their best lives starting from childhood, we’ve fought so much so that many of us can finally find happiness. We’re here, we’re queer, and we’re here to stay."
Among Trianon's bold aspirations for the demonstration was to bring the largest trans flag she'd ever seen — a truly enormous piece of fabric that required no fewer than 30 volunteers to stay aloft. Thanks to the organizers' extensive planning and the presence of so many of trans people and allies, there were plenty of flagbearers to spare, leading to a striking visual display as the march passed through populated Montreal streets.
Dozens of volunteers carry an enormous trans flag ahead of the march.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
Trans rights and dignity weren't the only focuses of the march. Organizers were careful to make sure that community members with limited mobility and/or in wheelchairs were brought to the front to "set the pace," in Trianon's words.
One trans wheelchair wearing a shirt that read, "It's not that complicated," told MTL Blog that the Trans March organizers "have done literally the best they can for something that's outside," adding that they were most excited for the increased visibility of multiply-marginalized trans folks — those who face discrimination and systemic barriers due to multiple intersecting identities, like disability, gender, or race.
"I think that [transphobia] is kind of a slippery slope towards less body autonomy for everyone," they said.
The front of the Trans March, where attendees with limited mobility gathered to set the pace.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
Johnstone highlighted in her opening speech the far-reaching impact of transphobia, extending beyond the trans community.
"The attacks on trans rights are also attacks on abortion access, efforts to demonize our butch lesbian sisters, or our super flamboyant feminine gay pals and everybody else in our communities," she said.
The underlying issue at play is the broader desire to control and dictate individual identities and bodies, Johnstone explained. When one group's rights are threatened, it often sets a precedent that endangers others, underscoring the interconnectedness of these struggles and the imperative of collective resistance.
The march was a testament to this unity, featuring transfeminine lesbians side by side with their cis sisters and queer brothers.
An attendee holds a sign reading "Dykes for trans rights."Willa Holt | MTL Blog
A queer ally attending with their trans friends told MTL Blog that gender-affirming care isn't just beneficial, but positively "life-saving, [and] just so integral to being at home, in your body and in the world."
This care includes procedures often labeled as "aesthetic" and therefore not covered by RAMQ, including breast augmentation and facial surgeries, which many trans people consider to be vital for survival in a world that still punishes gender-non-conforming people for being visibly different.
Other attendees showed up in the hopes of gaining access to more gender-affirming care without facing barriers from transphobic and even well-meaning but legally restricted care providers. Even children can benefit from trans acceptance, one person said, despite the transphobic narratives of trans "ideologies" posing harm to young people.
Two attendees hold signs celebrating "gender-creative kids" in French and English.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
Holding a sign supporting gender-creative kids, the demonstrator said that they believe "kids are humans with such an enormous creation capacity."
"The fact that social norms that were in place during our generations made us lose this creativity … We need to fight against those. It's really important to speak for these gender-creative kids and show everyone how they're beautiful, great people, and how gender creativity can be explored since [such a] young [age]."
As anti-trans movements co-opt children's rights at the expense of trans kids, such visible support for trans youth is especially crucial. Young trans people marched alongside their elders, benefiting from the reminder that trans lives can, and do, go on.
A mother attending the march holds a sign reading, "This mom is proud of you!"Willa Holt | MTL Blog
One ally told MTL Blog that attending as a cis person is just as important for showing trans people of any age that their dignity matters. "Whoever you are, whatever gender you identify with, whatever sexual orientation, people should be here and they should help trans people be validated," they said. "It's important to be here because what's happening somewhere else could happen here."
After the long, loud, joyous, angry, hopeful march, Trianon invited attendees to a community dinner. She said it felt "incredible."
"To see our community shine so brightly together, to realize that this is the biggest gathering of trans people in Quebec’s history… it’s heartwarming. Trans joy is beautiful and revolutionary at the same time — and I’m so glad I managed, with an incredible volunteer team, to make this happen."