Trudeau Brought Katy Perry to a diplomatic meeting and the internet is losing it
"Oh, they are serious serious!"
Justin Trudeau's relationship with Katy Perry has sparked yet another wave of online reactions after the pop star joined him for a diplomatic meeting with Japan's former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
The former Canadian Prime Minister posted a photo on social media today, showing himself, Perry, Kishida, and his wife Yuko posing in front of a Christmas tree. While Trudeau praised the meeting as a discussion about "the international rules-based order," the internet had other thoughts.
Down in the replies, X users wasted no time weighing in on the unexpected diplomatic guest list.
"Katy Perry doing international diplomacy. did not have this on my top risks 2025 list!" wrote journalist Ian Bremmer, while another user joked, "ok hard launch!!!"
Many questioned the appropriateness of Perry's attendance, with comments like "Not Katy joining on official business. Oh, they are serious serious!" and "Lmao Katy Perry attending business with the ex Prime Minister is so funny."
Perry's outfit choice also became a major talking point. "She couldn't be bothered to wear a professional outfit," one user complained, while another asked, "That's what she decided to wear? I feel like I'm being trolled." Others were more direct with comments like "pull your skirt down" and "She's in Japan. Could she find suitable clothing?"
Not everyone was critical, though.
"What's wrong with people getting upset because of a picture where we see joy?" one French-speaking commenter questioned. Another praised Trudeau, writing, "Now that's what a real leader looks like. Way to go @JustinTrudeau!"
The unlikely romance between the pop star and politician has been unfolding publicly since late July, when they were caught dining together at Le Violon in Montreal before hitting up Taverne Atlantic for cocktails. Entertainment Tonight later revealed they'd spent that afternoon walking up Mount Royal.
Days later, Trudeau and his daughter Ella-Grace were spotted at Perry's Bell Centre show, with the former PM singing along from near the front.
Things escalated in October when the Daily Mail published photos of the pair kissing on Perry's yacht in California. Trudeau then attended her 41st birthday party in Paris, marking their first clear public appearance as a couple.
By November, even Trudeau's ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau weighed in during a podcast interview, saying that while the situation affects her emotionally, "how you react to stuff is your decision."
Now, just months later, Perry is accompanying Trudeau to diplomatic meetings abroad, which suggests this relationship has moved well beyond casual dating and into something far more serious. Whether that's a good thing for Canadian diplomacy remains to be seen, but the internet has no shortage of opinions.