Multiple Victims Of A Huge Fire In Quebec Have Died From Their Injuries
The fire broke out at a factory on September 20.
On September 20, a devastating fire broke out at the Séchoirs de Beauce plant, injuring eight people. The following day, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported that three of the victims had died from their injuries.
"Concerning the major fire that occurred yesterday in a factory in Beauceville, eight people in total were injured. Six of them were transported to hospitals in the Quebec City area. The death of two of these victims, two men in their fifties, was unfortunately noted at the hospital centre today," according to a press release sent by the SQ on September 21.
Later that evening, a third victim succumbed to his injuries. The victim also an elderly man in his fifties, police said.
"Three other injured people are still in the hospital and are all in critical condition," said the Sûreté du Québec.
The investigation is to determine the circumstances of the fire is ongoing. Repair work was underway at the plant and the SQ is not ruling out the possibility that it was the cause of the fire.