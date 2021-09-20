A Quebec Factory Fire Injured 8 People & Sent A Huge Cloud Of Black Smoke Into The Sky
Nearby residents were asked to close their windows.
A factory fire in Beauceville, Quebec sent a column of black smoke into the sky Monday morning. The municipality took to social media to ask residents in the area of the fire to close their windows and vents as a result.
Photos shared with Narcity Québec show the size of the smoke cloud and part of the emergency response.
Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Hélène Saint-Pierre told Narcity that the provincial police force received a call about the fire at 7:30 a.m.
"We have eight people who were injured and were transported to hospitals or who went there by their own means," Saint-Pierre said.
Investigators are at the scene to determine the cause of the fire, Narcity reports.
"We know that the building was being renovated, so is there a link to the incident? That's what the investigation will determine, but for now, it's too early to say what the cause is," Saint-Pierre explained.